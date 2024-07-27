Kamala Harris' Most Controversial Outfits Of All Time
At first glance, Kamala Harris isn't a woman who allows her fashion choices to speak for her. In fact, Harris doesn't let anything or anyone speak for her. But, as many have noted, the politician often makes statements through her style choices, resulting in controversy and garnering praise and derision, usually split down the line of how people feel about Harris in general.
Harris' style messages are more subtle than some other women's, though, such as those made by Melania Trump and her controversial fashion moments. For instance, "I really don't care, do U?" made a clear statement, although people are still confused about what exactly. Meanwhile, Jill Biden left nobody in doubt with her post-presidential debate navy blue Christian Siriano "Vote" dress.
Before Harris got into politics, she was a legal eagle. After graduation, she was a prosecutor, progressing to the position of San Francisco district attorney in 2004 and then onto attorney general. She was known for her hard-nosed, no-nonsense approach to crime. So, it's hardly surprising that she paid little attention to the frivolities of fashion, plumping instead for utilitarian pantsuits in block colors à la Hillary Clinton. It's a wardrobe staple that remains to this day. Still, as her public profile rose, she was forced to occasionally step out of her comfort zone — and pantsuits — with headline-hitting results. We're taking a look at Harris' most controversial outfits of all time
Kamala's rhinestone rainbow jacket
Kamala Harris made no secret of her LGBTQ+ allegiances when she appeared at the San Francisco Pride Parade in 2019. The politician was clad in a jean jacket bedazzled with rhinestones in the rainbow flag colors. Per SF Gate, Kamala waved to the crowds as she rode along the procession in a convertible red sportscar driven by Kris Perry and Sandy Tier, whom she married in 2013 while attorney general.
You can't celebrate #SFPride without dancing. pic.twitter.com/2aSXy8Uc2Z
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 1, 2019
Inevitably, social media was firmly divided. "I will totally embrace my shallowness and say that you look insanely gorgeous. And I can't wait until you're my strong, brilliant, patriotic, and yeah, GORGEOUS, President. #KamalaForThePeople," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Barf," a hater chimed in." I am so embarrassed for you right now," sniffed another. "Thank you! A lesbian mom from Appalachia here who appreciates what you have and will continue to do for my family, me and all of the US. Happy, joyous #Pride," a second fan raved.
Harris has a long record of LGBTQ+ support. "One of the most joyful [moments of my career] was performing the marriages in 2004. Truly joyful," she told The Advocate in 2023. And she didn't just talk the talk. Harris set up a hate crimes division in the DA's office; she was instrumental in overturning Prop. 8 and refused to defend the initiative in court while serving as attorney general. Harris worked to ban the "panic" defense and to change policy on inmate gender reassignment surgery.
Kamala's suffragette suit
You'd be mistaken for thinking the white pantsuit that Kamala Harris wore in Wilmington, Delaware, in November 2020 was just a white suit — far from it. The silk Carolina Herrera two-piece made a strong statement, as the style and news site Diet Prada noted. "For those who say 'dOn'T mIx PoLiTiCs WiTh FaShIoN'... let's take a moment to appreciate our future Vice President Kamala Harris's choice to highlight the history of the suffragette movement by wearing white for her historic victory speech last night," the outlet raved on Instagram, lauding the achievements of the historic women's movement.
Some took it a step further with their symbolism analysis. "The pussy-bow blouse: the quintessential working woman's uniform in the years when they began to flood into the professional sphere; the female version of the tie; the power accessory of Margaret Thatcher, the first female British prime minister," the New York Times' Vanessa Friedman wrote, drawing a comparison to Melania Trump's choice of blouse that she wore after Donald Trump's "grab 'em by the p****" scandal.
Not everybody was so appreciative, as social media proved. "The women's suffragists were pro-life," anti-abortion outlet Life News griped on X. However, others were here for it. "When Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris walked on stage in her white suffragette suit on November 7th, I cried. One hundred years after women won the right to vote in the United States, she is the first woman vice president," a fan wrote.
Kamala's laid-back Vogue cover
Vogue is no stranger to causing political controversy. The fashion bible came under fire for not featuring Melania Trump on its front cover during Donald Trump's presidency. Many took it as a huge snub, given the magazine's track record of lauding first ladies: Hillary Clinton was the first to grace the front cover, Michelle Obama appeared three times, and Jill Biden appeared twice (three times if you count the cover she shared with Naomi Biden in November 2022).
"They are biased, and they have likes and dislikes, and it's so obvious," Melania told Fox News in May 2022. "And I think American people and everyone see it." Vogue continued to cause contention in July 2024 by endorsing Kamala Harris for president. She previously starred on its cover in February 2021 when vice president-elect. The politician wore a decidedly laid-back look with a pink sweater, Donald Deal jacket, and Converse sneakers. It was one of Harris' most controversial outfits of all time.
Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star!
Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021
"No history was made with this low effort execution. Fire the editor," a fashion police officer posted on X. "You know she's the most powerfully woman in THE HISTORY OF US POLITICS, right? What the hell were you going for? How hard did you have to work to make Kamala look like anything other than a well lit goddess of being the damn boss? Shame on you," another ranted. "She's photogenic but yeah yikes, the goofy face and sneakers?" a third opined.
Kamala's Dolce & Gabbana ensembles
Some of Kamala Harris' most controversial outfits were designed by Dolce & Gabbana. In January 2021, she wore a $1,165 roll-neck wool and lace sweater from the Italian fashion house. Later in the month, Harris rocked a $2,395 gray micro-check print blazer and $875 matching pants. The next day, she wore a $995 chevron pattern round-neck sweater. Then, she was spotted in a $995 sleeveless lace shell in February.
Harris isn't the first, and won't be the last, Washington woman to come under fire for supporting the label. Melania Trump and Jill Biden are also repeat offenders, and D & G's problematic history makes them a non-partisan contentious choice. The designers have dressed models in "Blackamoor" earrings, been snapped at a "Disco Africa" Halloween party, posing with somebody in blackface, opposed gay parenthood, released a $2,000 "slave sandal," and ran a series of ads featuring an Asian model eating pizza and pasta with chopsticks. "China Ignorant Dirty Smelling Mafia," Stefano Gabbana allegedly messaged an Instagram user who slammed the campaign.
So nobody at Dolce & Gabbana thought naming a shoe "the slave sandal" was a bad idea, huh? https://t.co/33AnY1fTaW pic.twitter.com/fqfnxQgSN4
— New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 4, 2016
Not surprisingly, social media lit up over Harris' D & G outfits. "Someone seriously needs to tell her team about Dolce and their problematic issues with race. I'm stunned she would wear them," an Instagram commenter wrote. "She's going to influence style, she is a walking advertisement. That she was put in this brand...it sends the opposite message of everything she campaigned on. I love her. However, she can do better," another insisted.
Kamala's Timberlands
In the world of 2024 politics, everything you do will cause controversy and spark criticism from somebody. Melania Trump was slammed for wearing stiletto heels while heading off to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. "Melania's shoes look very practical for a hurricane flood zone," a critic posted on X. OMG! Is she seriously wearing those shoes??? How out of touch with reality are these people???" another asked.
However, proving that you can't do right for doing wrong regarding political style choices, in September 2020, Kamala Harris caused controversy and outrage for wearing practical footwear to tour a disaster site — this time, the California wildfire devastation. Social media duked it out over the look. "It is nice to see a female that may soon be walking the halls of the White House in an official capacity in something else than a $1000 pair of heels. Seeing someone a little grounded is refreshing! Maybe it's a female thing you can't understand," a fan wrote.
"I think centrists are focusing too much on her shoes choices and also at the same time leftists are focusing too much on the fact centrists are too focused on the shoes. Optics and policy are both important, which is a lesson leftists need to learn more," a critic wrote on X. "American culture is entirely consumerist in nature so buying cultural credit is as easy as getting a pair of shoes," another opined.