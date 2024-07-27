Kamala Harris' Most Controversial Outfits Of All Time

At first glance, Kamala Harris isn't a woman who allows her fashion choices to speak for her. In fact, Harris doesn't let anything or anyone speak for her. But, as many have noted, the politician often makes statements through her style choices, resulting in controversy and garnering praise and derision, usually split down the line of how people feel about Harris in general.

Harris' style messages are more subtle than some other women's, though, such as those made by Melania Trump and her controversial fashion moments. For instance, "I really don't care, do U?" made a clear statement, although people are still confused about what exactly. Meanwhile, Jill Biden left nobody in doubt with her post-presidential debate navy blue Christian Siriano "Vote" dress.

Before Harris got into politics, she was a legal eagle. After graduation, she was a prosecutor, progressing to the position of San Francisco district attorney in 2004 and then onto attorney general. She was known for her hard-nosed, no-nonsense approach to crime. So, it's hardly surprising that she paid little attention to the frivolities of fashion, plumping instead for utilitarian pantsuits in block colors à la Hillary Clinton. It's a wardrobe staple that remains to this day. Still, as her public profile rose, she was forced to occasionally step out of her comfort zone — and pantsuits — with headline-hitting results. We're taking a look at Harris' most controversial outfits of all time