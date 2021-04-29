How Americans Really Feel About Kamala Harris

When it comes to vice presidents, the history-making career politician and attorney Kamala Harris has made more than her share of strides. Now, having reached the time-honored benchmark of her first 100 days in office under the administration of President Joe Biden, a number of Americans are reflecting back on whether or not they approve of the job she's done so far — especially in comparison to her predecessor, ex-Vice President Mike Pence.

So, it begs the question: how do U.S. residents across the nation think Harris has performed as the second-in-command of the country? And how closely are her ratings linked to the moderate reception Biden has received in tandem with the administration's first 100 days? And finally, how does it compare to how Pence performed approximately four years ago to the date? Keep on reading after the jump to find out what Americans really think about Vice President Kamala Harris.