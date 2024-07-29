Lil' Kim Looks So Different Without Makeup

Lil' Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones, is not only one of the most popular female lyricists to emerge from New York, she's also one of the most stylish. But while she's been endlessly praised for her sultry, skin-baring getups, including the daring, purple asymmetrical number she wore on stage at the VMAs during that moment with the legendary Diana Ross, she hasn't always gotten enough recognition for being a makeup maven, as well. But between her head-turning red carpet looks to her music video looks, Lil Kim has always expertly used her makeup to underline her powerful, feminine anthems.

Back in the '90s and early '00s, the Grammy Award-winning rapper worked heavily with Nzingha, a popular celeb makeup artist with a Rolodex of celebrity clientele, including some of her competition. During an interview with The Cut, Nzingha dished on some of the elements that went into crafting the star's colorful makeup looks. "For Kim, I pulled from pop culture," she said. "I was always a fan of comic books and Marvel characters. Kim reminded me of Storm from X-Men, Marilyn Monroe, and Betty Page." Nzingha also praised Kim for her take on glamour within the world of hip hop. "Kim was the blueprint."

Despite Lil' Kim's glamourous image, she's gone without makeup a few times.