The Clear Sign Rachael Ray Can't Accept Her Food Career Has Soured

Instead of quietly fading away into the sunset — or at the very least her beautiful Italian villa in Tuscany — Rachael Ray promptly moved on to yet another project. "My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution," she told Deadline about the decision to start her very own production and distribution company, Free Food Studios.

Even before the "Rachael Ray Show" had officially wrapped, Ray was already boasting about how full her plate really was. "I have more work than I can even comprehend," Ray told the New York Post. "I'm having 'anxietymares' about being able to do everything I'm trying to do in the next two years. I'm also producing four other people and it's a challenge — all I do is 'dream-produce' all night and make list after list."

Alas, old habits die hard. In January 2024, Ray appeared to do an about-face when she revealed that she had entered into a deal with A+E Networks, selling them a 50% stake in Free Food Studios. In turn, she would be hosting two new cooking shows: "Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes" and "Rachael Ray's Tuscany." Ray said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter) that viewers could expect to see her "cooking in both of my homes, in upstate New York and Tuscany, and creating new shows that will feature an amazing group of diverse and unique culinary talents." It seemed Rachael Ray wasn't ready to walk away from being on TV just yet.