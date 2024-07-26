Kelly Clarkson's Cringe Hosting Skills At 2024 Olympics Didn't Earn Any Medals From Fans

If there was an Olympic sport for hosting, Kelly Clarkson would get last place from fans. There's no denying that Clarkson is an incredible musician, but a live event host, not so much. Back in March 2024, Clarkson, Peyton Manning, and Mike Tirico announced on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that they would be co-hosting the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony.

The "Because of You" singer was excited to be taking on the role, especially because she would be watching the games alongside the rest of America. She told "Today," "It's going to be a really good time and I think that's the fun of it we are watching with everyone. Like we have seen the rehearsal of it a bit, but we actually get to be there with everybody and watching and reacting with everybody." However, Clarkson may have spoken too soon because not only are people reacting to the opening ceremony, but how she is hosting the gig.

As the opening ceremony commenced on July 26, Clarkson has been adding her own little tidbits and reactions to the performances and athletes along the Seine River. However, internet users think she is overreacting and are not impressed by her hosting skills.