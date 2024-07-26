Kelly Clarkson's Cringe Hosting Skills At 2024 Olympics Didn't Earn Any Medals From Fans
If there was an Olympic sport for hosting, Kelly Clarkson would get last place from fans. There's no denying that Clarkson is an incredible musician, but a live event host, not so much. Back in March 2024, Clarkson, Peyton Manning, and Mike Tirico announced on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that they would be co-hosting the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony.
The "Because of You" singer was excited to be taking on the role, especially because she would be watching the games alongside the rest of America. She told "Today," "It's going to be a really good time and I think that's the fun of it we are watching with everyone. Like we have seen the rehearsal of it a bit, but we actually get to be there with everybody and watching and reacting with everybody." However, Clarkson may have spoken too soon because not only are people reacting to the opening ceremony, but how she is hosting the gig.
As the opening ceremony commenced on July 26, Clarkson has been adding her own little tidbits and reactions to the performances and athletes along the Seine River. However, internet users think she is overreacting and are not impressed by her hosting skills.
The internet ripped apart Kelly Clarkson's Olympic commentary
There was a lot to see at the 2024 Paris Olympic opening ceremony. From a headless Marie Antoinette to a performance by Lady Gaga, everywhere you looked, there was something exciting happening. Not only was there a lot to see, but there was also a lot to hear because Clarkson would not stop commenting on what was happening. At least that's what the internet thinks. The musician has another thing to add to her tragic life story as social media ripped her apart for constantly talking over performances and making unnecessary remarks.
One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "These opening ceremonies would be more fun if Kelly Clarkson didn't react to everything that's happened like she's never left her house before." Clarkson took the brunt of the hate as people preferred her co-hosts, Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico, over her. One online user shared on X, "Is there going to be a point where Kelly Clarkson stops talking? I'd rather listen to Peyton talk about Baguettes non stop than hearing her say 'this is cool' over and over." Another wrote, "These 3 broadcasters did zero prep. There is a French fashion show happening on a catwalk over a river during the ceremony and instead of telling us about the costumes, or models, music or river. Kelly Clarkson said, 'That floor looks wet. Don't slip.'"
Kelly Clarkson's "WHAAAAT" at the end lol https://t.co/1m8nAWyzel
— Chappell Ellison (@ChappellTracker) July 26, 2024
Clarkson is going to be in for a rude awakening when she looks at her social media after her co-hosting gig. Comment after comment critiqued the star of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and her skills, but luckily for those who disliked her commentary, she is only hosting the opening ceremony and not the rest of the events.