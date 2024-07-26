Michelle Obama Spills She Was Harsher On Sasha & Malia In The White House Than We Knew

Sasha and Malia Obama didn't have it easy during their time in the White House. Despite having famous parents, Michelle Obama enforced some strict rules for her daughters while they lived in the famous estate, and she was probably tougher than you think.

Sasha was only seven years old, and Malia was just ten when they moved into the presidential residence. It's the place the two would call home from 2009 to 2017, and during that time, Michelle did everything she could to make her daughters become well-respected individuals. Spilling to "The Moments That Make Us" podcast, Michelle shared, "I had to raise them to be stand-up young people on their own, especially as the daughters of a former president." Michelle knew Sasha and Malia's life would be under a microscope, and she raised them with tough rules to become the best version of themselves.

The former first lady even admitted that she never wanted to be seen as a friend to her daughters, but as their mom. She explained on the podcast, "I never felt my job was to create mini-mes, or create people who were going to live out some brokenness in me or fill some hole or to be my friend," she continued, "As my girls joke, I always said — my favorite line was, 'I'm not one of your little friends.'" Many would say Michelle did a great job raising the Obama sisters, and it's not surprising considering the strict rules they had to follow.