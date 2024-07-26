Michelle Obama Spills She Was Harsher On Sasha & Malia In The White House Than We Knew
Sasha and Malia Obama didn't have it easy during their time in the White House. Despite having famous parents, Michelle Obama enforced some strict rules for her daughters while they lived in the famous estate, and she was probably tougher than you think.
Sasha was only seven years old, and Malia was just ten when they moved into the presidential residence. It's the place the two would call home from 2009 to 2017, and during that time, Michelle did everything she could to make her daughters become well-respected individuals. Spilling to "The Moments That Make Us" podcast, Michelle shared, "I had to raise them to be stand-up young people on their own, especially as the daughters of a former president." Michelle knew Sasha and Malia's life would be under a microscope, and she raised them with tough rules to become the best version of themselves.
The former first lady even admitted that she never wanted to be seen as a friend to her daughters, but as their mom. She explained on the podcast, "I never felt my job was to create mini-mes, or create people who were going to live out some brokenness in me or fill some hole or to be my friend," she continued, "As my girls joke, I always said — my favorite line was, 'I'm not one of your little friends.'" Many would say Michelle did a great job raising the Obama sisters, and it's not surprising considering the strict rules they had to follow.
Michelle Obama's strict rules for Sasha and Malia
Michelle Obama had a plan on parenting while in the White House — create an environment that Sasha and Malia Obama could become capable and kind young adults. She told "The Moments That Make Us" podcast, "Well those girls had to be smart and confident and independent straight away — even when they were living in a house with butlers and maids and florists. But I was raising them thinking, 'You're not going to live here, and with me, forever. So, I've got to hand you your life soon and let you manage it." Throughout their time in the White House, Michelle had Sasha and Malia follow rules that many kids that lived at the famous landmark had probably never done before.
"They have to make their beds, they have to clean up their rooms," Michelle once revealed (via Yahoo), "They have chores to do, and they don't get their allowance until they can prove that they've done their chores for the week." Aside from daily chores, Michelle also kept technology for the weekends and only let them use the internet for school. The former first lady also required her daughters to participate in two sports, seeing it as an opportunity for growth. She explained (via New York Times), "I want them to understand what it feels like to do something you don't like and to improve." Michelle clearly kept a tight household, but it was all to make her daughters lives better.