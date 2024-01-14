What Malia And Sasha Obama's Life Is Like Growing Up With Famous Parents

It's not easy to grow up in the spotlight, but growing up in the White House is entirely different. Few children have had the privilege to spend their childhood inside the hallowed halls of America's house — and Malia and Sasha Obama joined the ranks in 2009 following the historic inauguration of their father Barack Obama. At the time, Malia was 10 years old and Sasha was 7, the latter being the youngest child to enter the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1961.

Malia and Sasha have lived far different lives from their peers, from Secret Service agents following them around to the prying eyes of the paparazzi. The American public has traditionally looked to our First Families as examples, from their traditions to how they embody our nation's values. With such a huge responsibility falling on Malia and Sasha at such a young age, the two sisters overcame immense amounts of pressure while building lives separate from their father's legacy.

From the White House days to now, the fresh-faced girls often seen on the sidelines of their father's speeches have transformed into women with successful careers. While their idea of normal will never exactly mirror the lives of most American kids, Michelle and Barack made it a point to ensure their daughters didn't grow up affected by the White House bubble. Eight years of enduring their father's embarrassing dad jokes have to count for something, right? We're looking at what Malia and Sasha Obama's life is like growing up with famous parents.