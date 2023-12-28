What Michelle Obama Has Said About Her Tragic Pregnancy Loss

While the Obamas have always been an open book, it wasn't until they were out of the White House that they finally decided to reveal some of the secrets they kept hidden during Barack's presidency. One of them was the great lengths they went to grow their family and how a miscarriage left them feeling utterly defeated.

Barack and Michelle Obama may seem like the perfect parents to Malia and Sasha now, but it actually took them a while to get there. As a career-focused couple, they didn't rush into having kids right away. "We had this nice stretch of about three years where she was doing her thing in her career, and I was doing mine," Barack said in an episode of "Renegades: Born in the USA" podcast with Bruce Springsteen. "Then we started trying to have kids. Took a while. Michelle had a couple of miscarriages, and we had to kind of work at it." By the time they welcomed their first child, they had been married for over half a decade, so they were already primed to become parents. "There had been this six-year stretch in which probably for about half of it, we had been trying, so there was no surprise to it," the former president added.

While Barack went light on the details of their fertility struggles, Michelle painted a more harrowing picture in her memoir. In the book, she revealed that after suffering a devastating pregnancy loss, she had to go through in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive her daughters.