It's fair to say the Hollywood career of Glen Powell has been somewhat of a slow build. After all, it's been over two decades since he made his big-screen debut, back when he was all of 13-years-old.

Since then, film and television viewers have watched him grow up in front of their eyes, effortlessly making what can often be a fraught transition from child star to adult actor. For Powell, that journey has seen his cache in Hollywood grow as he's graduated from supporting roles to leading ones, from TV roles and small films to some big-budget blockbusters. Along the way, Powell has earned the opportunity to share the screen with a wide array of talent, from Hollywood legends (including the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Costner, and Denzel Washington) to rising stars (Zoey Deutch, Sydney Sweeney, and "Normal People" star Daisy Edgar-Jones, to name three).

Yet he's only recently emerged as one of Hollywood's hottest stars, an A-lister who can carry a movie and fill theater seats. It's been a heck of a ride, and it's only just begun. To find out more, read on to experience Glen Powell's transformation from child star to Hollywood heartthrob.