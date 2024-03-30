The Untold Truth Of Glen Powell

After two decades in Hollywood, Glen Powell is finally getting the recognition he has been working so hard toward. The actor became the talk of the town after starring in the 2023 romantic comedy, "Anyone But You," alongside Sydney Sweeney, but his praise is years in the making.

After years of smaller, supporting roles, Powell got his big break in 2015 when he joined the cast of "Scream Queens." Before long he was bagging roles in major movies, like when he starred opposite Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in the long-awaited 2022 action drama, "Top Gun: Maverick," highlighting Powell's star power. Reflecting on his career success, Powell told Collider: "The best part about the slow burn of my career is that I've been doing this for 20 years and it's taken me a long time to just even get here, which for most people, feels like a starting line. I hope it's the start of something really great."

There's no doubt Powell has more success to come, but how well do we really know this Hollywood heartthrob? Let's dive into little-known facts about Powell's life — from his childhood to how he reacts when working with his acting heroes, and, of course, juicy details about the rom-com star's love life.