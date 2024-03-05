Why Sydney Sweeney Is So Secretive About Her Relationship With Jonathan Davino

If you didn't know Sydney Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino, well, you're not the only one. The "Euphoria" star has been famously tight-lipped about her relationship with Davino, and people only really figured out that they were serious when People announced their engagement in 2022. Previously, fans learned of their romance due to paparazzi pics from a 2020 vacay, according to Just Jared. In setting the record straight about her fiancé, Sweeney told Glamour UK that Davino "is a business guy. He's from Chicago." She also alluded to the fact that the pair had been watching false narratives unfold about their relationship for "six years," so they've been together for at least that long.

Sweeney's choice to keep her private life private isn't unusual in Hollywood. Some celebrities love to plaster PDA all over their socials, while others prefer not to speak about their significant other in interviews. But because Sweeney doesn't often talk about Davino, confusion arose in 2023 about whether or not they were still together.

The catalyst was Glen Powell, Sweeney's co-star in the romcom "Anyone But You." Due to their chemistry in the film — coupled with Powell's then-recent split from his girlfriend Gigi Paris — people were quick to assume Powell and Sweeney were a couple. According to Sweeney, this was not only untrue, but damaging. Even so, it wasn't enough to get her to open up about the status of her relationship with Davino.