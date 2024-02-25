The Untold Truth Of Miles Teller

Miles Teller had a pretty ordinary childhood. He was born in Pennsylvania to mom Merry Flowers and dad Mike Teller before they moved across the country to states like Georgia, Delaware, and New Jersey. Teller spent the rest of his childhood in Lecanto, Florida — a place he still considers to be his home despite the fact he's resided in Los Angeles since 2009.

As a naturally gifted student and athlete, acting wasn't really even on Teller's radar until he started high school. But, after a few memorable theater roles, he'd completely fall in love with it. Now, he's starred alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth, and Nicole Kidman, to name a few. As his career progressed, Teller scored memorable roles in movies like "Footloose," "Divergent" and "Whiplash." But it was his turn as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in "Top Gun: Maverick," which cemented his star status — and that shirtless beach scene certainly didn't hurt. Of course, Teller is continuing to look at ways to improve and evolve by setting goals for himself, such as playing Elvis Presley in the future.

From the outside, it might seem like Teller's had a pretty easy life, but there's a lot about the actor that even his superfans might not know. From the highs and lows of his career to the surprising career path he almost pursued and the fact that he was involved in a life-changing car accident before he turned 21, here's the untold truth of Miles Teller.