Hillary Clinton's 5 Most Disastrous Hair Transformations Of Her Career

Throughout her lengthy career, Hillary Clinton has made history. She shattered the glass ceiling for women and fought tirelessly for equality. Still, the multitude of cringe-worthy media moments that Hillary can never erase are also a part of her legacy, along with the highly questionable hair transformations she's undergone over the decades. The latter has racked up almost as many column inches as speculation over the strange things about Hillary and Bill Clinton's marriage. Almost.

Not surprisingly, Hillary would like to be remembered for more than her hairdos and pantsuits — and especially for more than a cigar and stained dress. Still, the 1990s was a fertile ground for all the aforementioned, with Hillary rocking truly memorial perms and coifs. She discussed her experimental stage in her memoir "Living History," released in 2003.

"For most of my life, I had paid little attention to my clothes. I liked headbands. They were easy, and I couldn't imagine that they suggested anything good, bad, or indifferent about me to the American public," she wrote. "But during the campaign, some of my friends began a mission to spruce up my appearance. They brought me racks of clothes to try on, and they told me the headband had to go." It was all bets off after Hillary ditched the headband, replacing it with a dizzying array of styles. Suffice it to say, however, some hair transformations were more disastrous than others.