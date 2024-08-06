Does Bill Rancic Support Donald Trump? The Truth About Their Relationship
Most people who appeared on the hit NBC show, "The Apprentice," heard the words, "You're fired," from former President Donald Trump. However, Bill Rancic was one of the few who got to hear, "You're hired," from the businessman. Rancic, who appeared on the show during its debut season, wound up winning the entire thing and worked for Trump as part of his prize.
Rancic was left in awe of Trump's work ethic while he operated under the former president. He told "Today" in 2005, "He's a guy who's gonna die in that chair, putting together some big deal. I don't think Donald Trump will ever stop. He truly loves what he's doing." Rancic's feelings toward Trump didn't seem to change when he ran for the presidency in 2016. The businessman stayed positive and thought that Trump would excel as the head of the nation. In January 2016, he told CBS News, "I think he'd be a great president, certainly. I've known him for 12 years, since 2003. He was incredible to me and changed my life. I give him a lot of the credit." Rancic never said anything bad about Trump, but as the years have gone by, the former president has become more of a controversial figure. So, has Rancic changed his tune on how he feels about Trump? It doesn't seem to be that way.
Bill Rancic still sings Donald Trump's praises
Many people who used to like Donald Trump changed their opinion of him when he took office, but not Bill Rancic. The businessman was a reality star who became successful and has continued to credit the former president for the incredible things he taught him. In May 2024, Rancic spoke with "Behind The Velvet Rope" about what he learned from Trump as a businessman. He shared, "I was shocked at how detailed [Trump] was and how he was involved in negotiation, and you got to keep your eye on the budgets and the money because if you're not doing it, no one else will be."
Two months later, Rancic was back to talking about Trump with Page Six. As shocking as it may seem to people, the businessman said that Trump only wanted the best for his apprentice. Rancic explained, "He was great to me. He wanted to lift me up, wanted me to become very successful, and I think that's his objective, you know, with what he's doing now. He wants everyone to do really well." Rancic touched once more on how hardworking Trump was during the time that he worked for him. Based on everything he has said, Rancic had an amazing experience being under Trump's wing. No matter how much time passes or the controversy surrounding the former president, it seems Rancic will always give credit where credit is due.
Not everyone had a great experience on The Apprentice
Time and time again, Bill Rancic has praised Donald Trump when asked about his time with the former president on "The Apprentice." However, not everyone involved with the show can say the same.
In 2024, a former producer wrote a piece for Slate, claiming that in a disturbing moment on the series, Trump used the n-word during Rancic's season. According to producer Bill Pruitt, Trump had a conversation on set with people close to him about contestant Kwame Jackson's mistakes in the finale. At the end of the conversation, the former president allegedly said, "...but, I mean, would America buy a n***** winning?" This wouldn't be the last claim against Trump, suggesting inappropriate behavior on set.
In June 2024, one of the only two African American contestants on the 2010 season, Gene Folkes, claimed to the Associated Press that Trump "called him inarticulate" and suggested he was illiterate. Folkes said that he was upset by Trump's comments, and an African American woman who worked on the set tried to comfort him. It was when he saw the two together that Trump made an inappropriate remark. Folkes explained, "He [Trump] came up and he asked me: 'Is this your woman? Because you two would make a really great couple. You both have the same background.'" Folkes was left in disbelief, as clearly not everyone had a great experience on "The Apprentice" like Rancic did.