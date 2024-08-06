Does Bill Rancic Support Donald Trump? The Truth About Their Relationship

Many people who used to like Donald Trump changed their opinion of him when he took office, but not Bill Rancic. The businessman was a reality star who became successful and has continued to credit the former president for the incredible things he taught him. In May 2024, Rancic spoke with "Behind The Velvet Rope" about what he learned from Trump as a businessman. He shared, "I was shocked at how detailed [Trump] was and how he was involved in negotiation, and you got to keep your eye on the budgets and the money because if you're not doing it, no one else will be."

Two months later, Rancic was back to talking about Trump with Page Six. As shocking as it may seem to people, the businessman said that Trump only wanted the best for his apprentice. Rancic explained, "He was great to me. He wanted to lift me up, wanted me to become very successful, and I think that's his objective, you know, with what he's doing now. He wants everyone to do really well." Rancic touched once more on how hardworking Trump was during the time that he worked for him. Based on everything he has said, Rancic had an amazing experience being under Trump's wing. No matter how much time passes or the controversy surrounding the former president, it seems Rancic will always give credit where credit is due.