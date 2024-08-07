Why Everyone Is Convinced Meghan Markle & Venus Williams' Friendship Has Soured

Serena Williams shouted out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2024 ESPY Awards, proving that their friendship is going strong, but fans are wondering about Markle's relationship with the other Williams sister, Venus Williams. While Markle and Venus never appeared to be as close as Markle and Serena, most fans assumed they shared pleasant correspondence. In 2019, for example, Markle and Venus sat one row apart as they cheered on Serena at Wimbledon. That outing produced the long-beloved photo of Venus embracing Markle from behind during the event. That said, Venus and Markle's relationship likely never matched that of the duchess' bond with Serena.

Interestingly, Venus had a mild reaction to a seemingly dismissive comment Serena made about the Duchess of Sussex in 2020, which ignited fan-fueled speculation they'd fallen out. During a joint interview with Naomi Campbell, Serena shut down the host's attempt to speak on the royal's then-recent move to the United States. "I don't know what you're talking about, don't know nothing about that," she said, adding, "Never seen it, never heard of her, don't know her." The friends have shared a few milestones since then, including Serena's guest stint on Markle's "Archetypes," of course, so that could've just been her sly way of respecting Markle's privacy. Still, for social media users looking to stir up trouble, the possibility of shade was enough to inspire rumors of friendship woes.

Now, they've set their sights on Markle and Venus.