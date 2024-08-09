Times Yolanda Hadid Didn't Help Favoritism Rumors With Her Kids

Successful model and mother of three Yolanda Hadid has never been one to mince any words. During her three seasons on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she made a name for herself among the bevy of Beverly Hills beauties for being outspoken, unapologetic, and, at times, brutally honest. (Never forget the moment she went toe to toe with OG cast member Lisa Vanderpump's husband Ken Todd.) As it turns out, she encourages her three children Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid to operate the same way. "I always demanded respect from the people around me, and I talk with my girls about this. You have to stand your ground. You give everybody respect, but you also have to demand respect for yourself," Yolanda told MarketWatch's Moneyish in 2018.

Alas, some have also accused the Dutch mother of three of also playing favorites when it comes to her children, showering the bulk of her affection on her eldest and arguably most successful child, Gigi. Unfortunately for Yolanda, there's been several times that she didn't exactly help those favoritism rumors, ultimately calling into question the truth about her relationship with her daughters.