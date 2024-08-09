Times Yolanda Hadid Didn't Help Favoritism Rumors With Her Kids
Successful model and mother of three Yolanda Hadid has never been one to mince any words. During her three seasons on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she made a name for herself among the bevy of Beverly Hills beauties for being outspoken, unapologetic, and, at times, brutally honest. (Never forget the moment she went toe to toe with OG cast member Lisa Vanderpump's husband Ken Todd.) As it turns out, she encourages her three children Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid to operate the same way. "I always demanded respect from the people around me, and I talk with my girls about this. You have to stand your ground. You give everybody respect, but you also have to demand respect for yourself," Yolanda told MarketWatch's Moneyish in 2018.
Alas, some have also accused the Dutch mother of three of also playing favorites when it comes to her children, showering the bulk of her affection on her eldest and arguably most successful child, Gigi. Unfortunately for Yolanda, there's been several times that she didn't exactly help those favoritism rumors, ultimately calling into question the truth about her relationship with her daughters.
Yolanda Hadid is Gigi Hadid's biggest fan
You're doing amazing, sweetie! In 2017, Yolanda Hadid was front and center at Gigi Hadid's fashion show with Tommy Hilfiger in London. When the proud Mama Bear wasn't cheering on her golden girl, she was singing her praises to the press. "I always knew that Gigi was going to do great things in her life and she's always been so extremely creative," Yolanda gushed to a reporter for ET. "She loves to do things herself and this is just completely up her alley. ... You never dared to dream this big, but I always knew that she was going to be successful in whatever she was going to put her mind too."
It should be noted, however, that while the project was technically Gigi's collaboration, both Bella and Anwar Hadid also walked in the fashion show. "It's amazing to have my family and it feels like I'm back in my living room again," Gigi told ET about having her younger siblings working alongside her.
Yolanda Hadid has publicly compared Gigi and Bella Hadid
It doesn't take long to realize that Yolanda Hadid has a habit of comparing her two daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid. "When somebody's looking for a brunette with blue eyes, Gigi's not going to get the job. If they['re] looking for [an] all-American girl, they're not going to hire Bella," she flatly explained during an episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." But that's not all. Yolanda also told Harper's BAZAAR that while Gigi always wanted to be model, Bella never wanted anything to do with it. "I mean, she never even liked the camera. Like, I couldn't take a good picture of her because she was always goofing and laughing and making jokes," the model turned mother lamented.
Unfortunately, it appears Yolanda's attitude may have played a role in diminishing Bella's confidence. During a no-holds-barred interview with Vogue in 2022, Bella confessed to feeling like "the uglier sister" while growing up. "I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing," she revealed. "That's really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."
Yolanda Hadid allowed Bella Hadid to get a nose job at 14 years old
In 2022, Bella Hadid made a shocking confession during a candid interview with Vogue: she underwent rhinoplasty when she was only 14 years old. (File that under things you don't know about Bella Hadid.) Sadly, it turned out to be a decision she would later regret. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she lamented. "I think I would have grown into it."
As one can imagine, many looked to Yolanda Hadid for answers. Since Bella was a minor, it would've been Yolanda who ultimately greenlit the plastic surgery. Additionally, it begged the question: would Yolanda have allowed Gigi Hadid to alter her so-called "all-American girl" looks? To hear Gigi tell it, Yolanda has always encouraged her to take the au naturale approach. "My mom never really gave me advice on, like, what to do with my skincare or makeup but I definitely watched her enough to learn," Gigi told Harpers Bazaar in June 2021. "She had a very simple, natural take on skincare."
Yolanda Hadid publicly discussed Bella Hadid's DUI
Did Bella Hadid fall on the sword that is reality television? Every reality star knows there is a price to pay when signing up to be on a reality show. Alas, sometimes the people closest to the reality star end up paying the ultimate price. Case in point: Yolanda Hadid's decision to air out all the dirty details of her daughter Bella Hadid's DUI on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
Yolanda was filming on a yacht in Spain with fellow cast member Kyle Richards when she learned in real time that her then 17-year-old daughter Bella had been arrested and charged with drinking and driving in July 2014. "The minute I answered [the phone] ... my heart just sunk in my shoes," Yolanda later revealed on the hit reality show. "I knew something was wrong." She later wrote about her decision to discuss Bella's DUI so publicly and why she ultimately felt it was so important to do so in a Bravo TV blog post. "The reality is that it was a very painful experience and a lesson learned for our family," she penned.
To make matters worse, an email that Yolanda allegedly sent to Bella began circulating. In the email, Yolanda referred to Bella as "spoiled, ungrateful, unthankful, unthoughtful, careless human being." YIKES. She also said that due to Bella's behavior, she would have no choice but to become a more strict parent to Anwar. "Poor Anwar his life is going to be miserable," she wrote.
Little is known about Anwar Hadid
So what is the deal with Anwar Hadid, anyway? Surprisingly, the public doesn't know as much about Anwar and his endeavors and many blame Yolanda Hadid for that. During an appearance on "Larry King Now," Yolanda eagerly gushed about her two daughters, Gigi and Bella, but remained a bit more aloof when asked about her youngest child Anwar. "He models. He kind of you know goes a little bit in and out," she revealed before noting that he was more interested in designing jewelry, "healing the planet," and staying behind the camera. "He's on a very different playing field," she explained.
Fortunately, it doesn't appear there is any sibling rivalry going on between Anwar and his ultra successful big sisters. "I'm lucky to be raised by great women and have them around me," he told Marie Claire Australia back in 2018. He was also quick to sing his sisters praises and credit them for showing him the ropes. "They are so inspiring to me. They're always giving me little tips and making sure I understand that [modelling is] a way bigger process than everyone sees," he explained.
Yolanda Hadid held Gigi Hadid to a very high standard
It should be noted, however, that Gigi Hadid didn't exactly escape from her childhood unscathed. Yolanda Hadid raised eyebrows everywhere when she chastised Gigi for wanting to ... play volleyball. Yep, you read that right. "These girls they train four hours a day after school so their bodies are big and bulky. I mean, they eat like men. I wanted her to develop as a woman," Yolanda declared during a Season 3 confessional on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
But that's not all. Yolanda became infamously known as the "almond mom," after a shocking on camera moment with Gigi. During Season 4, Gigi called her mom while on a modeling job and confessed that she felt "really weak." Alas, Yolanda's advice proved to be disconcerting to most viewers at home. "Have a couple of almonds, and chew them really well," the mother advised.
Yolanda, however, is clearly not sweating any of the parenting critiques. "Gigi was calling because she wasn't feeling good and I apparently said, half asleep, 'Have two almonds.' I don't even remember why two or what. There was no rhyme or reason to it," she told People in 2022. "It's such a silly narrative that is out there, that has nothing to do with the reality of our lives," she maintained. Duly noted.