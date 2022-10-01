Yolanda Hadid Clearly Isn't Sweating Resurfaced Critiques Of Her Parenting
After years of backlash, Yolonda Hadid has finally acknowledged her controversial parenting techniques. Back in 2012, pop culture enthusiasts were introduced to the former model on the third season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." During her time on the reality TV show, Yolanda made waves for her various feuds with her fellow housewives and her experience with Lyme disease. However, one fact about the reality star that turned viewers' heads was her treatment of her daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid.
Before the famous sisters became household names, Yolanda used to give the duo harsh advice regarding their aspiring modeling careers. Back in 2012, the philanthropist criticized Gigi for taking an interest in volleyball and delivered some questionable takes about the sport during a Season 3 confessional (via Daily Mail). "These girls, they train for hours a day after school, so their bodies are big and bulky. I mean, they eat like men. I wanted her to develop as a woman," she explained.
Even though Yolanda's time with the "Real Housewives" franchise is long over, it looks like she's now reflecting on her infamous parenting advice in a new TikTok video.
Yolanda Hadid jokes about her controversial parenting skills
Even though her stint on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has ended, Yolanda Hadid's antics on the show have continued to circulate on social media — including her parenting skills. Back in July, TikTok user @pattypopculture uploaded a video titled, "Five reasons why everyone hates Yolanda Hadid." In the post they revealed that one of the reasons Yolanda was disliked was due to her "starving" Gigi and Bella Hadid in an effort to secure their modeling careers.
They also included a RHOBH clip that featured Gigi admitting to only eating half an almond. On September 29, the former model poked fun at the critics when she uploaded a TikTok of her eating almonds while looking unbothered. The video, which featured Rosalía's song "Bizcohito," also had the hashtag "#worstmomever" in the caption. Shortly after she uploaded the TikTok, fans flooded Yolanda's comments section with reactions. One user wrote, "I'm dangerously early to this satirical masterpiece." Another person commented, "No cuz if my mom made a TikTok joking about the comments that are the blueprint to my eating disorder brain, I would literally wreak havoc."
While Gigi and Bella have remained relatively quiet regarding their mother's harsh advice, the latter seemingly alluded to having childhood trauma in an interview on the "VS Voices" podcast. "I always felt like my voice was never heard growing up, so that's why I have a lot of complications," Bella explained.