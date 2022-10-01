Yolanda Hadid Clearly Isn't Sweating Resurfaced Critiques Of Her Parenting

After years of backlash, Yolonda Hadid has finally acknowledged her controversial parenting techniques. Back in 2012, pop culture enthusiasts were introduced to the former model on the third season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." During her time on the reality TV show, Yolanda made waves for her various feuds with her fellow housewives and her experience with Lyme disease. However, one fact about the reality star that turned viewers' heads was her treatment of her daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Before the famous sisters became household names, Yolanda used to give the duo harsh advice regarding their aspiring modeling careers. Back in 2012, the philanthropist criticized Gigi for taking an interest in volleyball and delivered some questionable takes about the sport during a Season 3 confessional (via Daily Mail). "These girls, they train for hours a day after school, so their bodies are big and bulky. I mean, they eat like men. I wanted her to develop as a woman," she explained.

Even though Yolanda's time with the "Real Housewives" franchise is long over, it looks like she's now reflecting on her infamous parenting advice in a new TikTok video.