Bella Hadid's Heartbreaking Plastic Surgery Admission Has Fans Furious With Her Mom Yolanda

Bella Hadid is one of the most successful models in the world. The 25-year-old, who kicked off her modeling career as a teenager, was named model of the year in 2016 by Models and, as of this writing, has a whopping Instagram following of over 50 million people.

That isn't to say the road to success has all been a walk in the park. In March 2022, Hadid opened up to Vogue about her struggles with depression and anxiety. "For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone," she shared. "I wouldn't show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little greenroom, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing." And on top of struggling with her mental health, Hadid grew up in a family that was very much in the spotlight, with a very famous family.

Lately, however, certain members of that family have been put on blast. In fact, Hadid's recent admission about her plastic surgery experience as a teenager has upset fans ... a lot.