Zayn Malik's Sister Has A Harsh Warning For Yolanda Hadid
Former Directioners' heads started spinning when Page Six broke the news that former One Direction member Zayn Malik was charged with four counts of harassment following an explosive argument with Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. Malik allegedly called Yolanda a "f***ing Dutch slut" and told her to "stay away from [his] f***ing daughter" before shoving her into a dresser. He then allegedly lashed out at Gigi, telling her to "strap on some f***ing balls" and defend him.
Following the report, Malik took to Twitter to address the claims. "This was and still should be a private matter," he wrote, "but ... despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment ... this has been 'leaked' to the press," implying that Yolanda is the one who made the story public. "... I remain vigilant to protect [my daughter] Khai and give her the privacy she deserves." Malik further told TMZ, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid ..." The outlet also reported that he and Gigi are no longer together, and haven't been for about a month.
Given Malik's history of physical altercations, Yolanda's claim doesn't seem all that out of left field. But now Zayn's family is stepping in to defend him, and his sister had some choice words for Yolanda.
Zayn's sister wrote about 'karma'
Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha took to her Instagram story to vouch for her brother amid the news that he allegedly struck Yolanda Hadid in a heated argument. She began by posting a screencap of his Twitter apology, followed by a screencap of the TMZ article in which he denied hitting Hadid. She then posted a collage of her brother with his daughter Khai and a photo reading, "Family. We may not have it all together, but we have it all." Over the photo, she wrote, "@zayn you are so loved by us all." She then posted two family photos, followed by what can only be taken as an implicit warning for Hadid. The post is a quote from author Jessica Brody, reading, "Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are. What goes around comes around. ... Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve." Ooof!
Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid has also weighed in on the drama ... sort of. Per OK!, she posted a similarly vague quote to her Instagram story, reading, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself," which could be read as her calling out Zayn. Hopefully, these families can get everything sorted out.