The Messy Zayn Malik And Yolanda Hadid Controversy Fully Explained

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship has had its ups and downs since they began dating in 2015, but in January 2020 the two got back together and just a few months after their reconciliation, Us Weekly reported the supermodel was pregnant with their first child — a baby girl.

The proud parents announced their daughter Kai was born in September 2020 with the singer tweeting a photo of him holding her hand. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote at the time. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Though the couple kept the details of their personal lives private, they were often seen out and about New York City and frequently shared faceless photos of their daughter via social media to celebrate momentous occasions like her first birthday. Simply put, Malik and Hadid's relationship seemed strong. There were even rumors that they got married. However, on October 28, Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, came forward claiming Malik had "struck" her during an altercation.