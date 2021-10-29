The Messy Zayn Malik And Yolanda Hadid Controversy Fully Explained
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship has had its ups and downs since they began dating in 2015, but in January 2020 the two got back together and just a few months after their reconciliation, Us Weekly reported the supermodel was pregnant with their first child — a baby girl.
The proud parents announced their daughter Kai was born in September 2020 with the singer tweeting a photo of him holding her hand. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote at the time. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."
Though the couple kept the details of their personal lives private, they were often seen out and about New York City and frequently shared faceless photos of their daughter via social media to celebrate momentous occasions like her first birthday. Simply put, Malik and Hadid's relationship seemed strong. There were even rumors that they got married. However, on October 28, Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, came forward claiming Malik had "struck" her during an altercation.
Zayn Malik 'adamantly' denies hitting Yolanda Hadid
After TMZ broke the story, Zayn Malik took to Twitter to deny Yolanda Hadid's claims. "As you know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in," he wrote. "A place where private family matters aren't thrown on a world stage for all to poke and pick apart." In his statement, the singer did not name names, but he did acknowledge he had an argument "with a family member of my partner's." He also noted that the person in question "entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," apparently alleging Gigi Hadid was not there at the time.
"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," he continued. "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."
Malik later released a second statement to TMZ, writing, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
Zayn Malik has been charged with harassing Yolanda Hadid
Though he denies hitting Yolanda Hadid, Zayn Malik has been charged with four criminal offenses of harassment following his heated argument last month. According to TMZ, court documents reveal the alleged incident took place on September 29 at the singer's Pennsylvania home where he, Gigi Hadid, and their 13-month daughter Khai have been living. During the altercation, Malik allegedly "shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain," as well as allegedly called the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum "a "f***ing Dutch slut" and told her to "stay away from [my] f***ing daughter."
The outlet reports that the supermodel was away in Paris for work during the incident, but court docs reveal Malik allegedly yelled "strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house" while on a phone call with her.
He has reportedly pleaded no contest to charges but was fined and put on 90-day probation for each of the four charges. He was also ordered to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program and cannot contact Yolanda or the security guard who was present during the altercation.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reportedly broke up before the alleged altercation
Shortly after the drama made headlines, Gigi Hadid's rep released a statement via E! News: "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai" and is asking for "privacy during this time." Then, a few hours later, sources confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Zayn Malik had called it quits months before the altercation. "They'd been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn't working," the insider said, explaining that the couple "just grew apart."
"Gigi has been busy with her modeling career and is leaning on her mom, Yolanda, and sister Bella [Hadid] for support," another source said, revealing the singer "continues to be very much involved in Khai's life" and that the two "still care deeply for each other."
Apparently, they "have been broken up for almost five months now" — and based on the timeline of events, they may have broken up after Malik was involved in a fight outside a New York City bar, per TMZ, in June. According to a source, Hadid "wasn't happy" with his behavior.