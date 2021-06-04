Inside Zayn Malik's Altercation Outside Of A NYC Bar

It looks like pop star Zayn Malik has gotten himself into yet another feud, or make that a brawl. TMZ reported that the former One Direction member was filmed – fiancé Gigi Hadid not in sight — engaging in a rowdy shouting match outside New York City's Amsterdam Billiards Club in the early morning hours of June 4. Per the onlooker's video, a shirtless Malik and an unidentified man exchanged expletive-filled insults as they attempted to lunge at each other (including a homophobic slur directed at Malik, per TMZ). Separated by several others at the incident, Malik is seen shouting angrily, "who the f*** said anything to you?"

Thankfully, things never escalated beyond a verbal altercation, though they did draw a crowd to the Manhattan streets. "I wanna see this fight," one onlooker said in the video. "I know right?" agreed another. "No punches were ever thrown and police were not involved," TMZ wrote.

Per TMZ's sources, this seemed to be a case of wrong place, wrong time for the singer. The other individual, who was reportedly the initiator, did not appear to know Malik, atypical of Malik's past feuds. Keep reading for who else (of a more celebrity variety) has had beef with the musical heartthrob.