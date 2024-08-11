Inside Celine Dion's Close Relationship With Her Oldest Son René-Charles Angélil

Fans of Celine Dion know about the special bond she had with her late husband, René Angélil, and that love continued on with their first son, René-Charles Angélil. After struggling to conceive for years, Dion finally became pregnant by way of in vitro fertilization. The "All By Myself" singer and her former manager welcomed René-Charles on January 25, 2001, and in an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," she gushed, "When I heard the news, I was like — of course, he's a miracle baby for us. It's a dream come true in many ways. I will never be the same person anymore."

Dion embraced motherhood, and despite being a megastar, she was hands-on with her son. "I love being a mom — it relaxes me to read stories to him, do finger painting, play with Play-Doh. I think people have a hard time imagining I can have a normal life, but I do," she told People in 2006. At the time, she had a residency in Las Vegas, but her main focus was on René-Charles. "I am a full-time mom. That's my priority. Then I go and sing a few songs at night," she revealed. Now that René-Charles isn't a kid anymore and has had a striking transformation, their relationship has grown, and it's clear that Dion's firstborn is always there for his mom.