Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

Ella Emhoff was thrust into the spotlight following her stepmom Kamala Harris' inauguration in January 2021. She became a member of the Second Family of the United States and was suddenly placed under public scrutiny. Still, it was no biggie for Ella as she was used to standing out from the crowd and living large.

Ella was a tween when her parents divorced in 2008. Luckily, the split was amicable and had minimal impact on her life. "I just thought we were a family with divorced parents who get along. Like it wasn't something crazy," Ella told The New York Times in January 2021. "It was just something that I would hope would be the norm. I thought we had it good compared to a lot of other people I'd seen with divorced parents. So I think I felt really lucky." She felt even luckier when her dad, Doug Emhoff, married Harris in August 2014, awarding her a second mom. Or "Momala," as Ella and her brother Cole Emhoff call the politician.

According to Forbes, Harris and Doug's net worth is $8 million, around 20 times higher than the average for their age bracket. So, it's safe to say that Ella and Cole don't want for anything. That said, she's no mooch. Ella has a fancy job and is a rising star in the fashion industry. Ella's modeling career also has enabled her to mingle with the beautiful people, so we're diving into her incredibly lavish life.