5 Times Celine Dion Went Makeup-Free And Looked Flawless
As one of the biggest pop divas in the world, Celine Dion has graced countless stages in full glam. While she's certainly established enough to have a team of hair and makeup artists on hand, fans may be surprised to know that the "My Heart Will Go On" singer does her own makeup. "I love doing my makeup, I love to play. I always start my beauty routine [by] making sure my face is clean and well-prepared," she told Honey Style in 2019. Her go-to look? "I like to put a light concealer under the eyes to open my gaze, a little bit of powder to fix it, and a touch of a brow pencil to balance my face," the native Canadian shared.
Dion, who has had quite a transformation since childhood, proved she didn't need an ounce of makeup to look beautiful. In her music video for "Imperfections," Dion is shown sitting in front of a mirror and using a wipe to remove her dramatic winged eyeliner. As the song went on, she removed more of her makeup until she was bare-faced at the very end. Smiling to herself, Dion looked like the confident powerhouse singer that she is and that was just one of the times she rocked a makeup-free look.
Celine Dion looked glamorous before her 2024 Olympics performance
Only Celine Dion can sit on the floor of a Paris hotel wearing a gorgeous black maxi dress without a stitch of makeup and still look like a star. Right before her performance at the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony, the "All By Myself" singer enjoyed some pizza and other delicacies before changing into her custom-designed white Dior gown adorned with sequins. "Trace the steps of @CelineDion's Dior journey behind the scenes as she encounters her marvelous gown by @MariaGraziaChiuri, ahead of her performance at the Olympic Games @Paris2024 Opening Ceremony — masterfully orchestrated by @Thoma.Jolly and @DaphneBurki," Dior shared on Instagram. The luxury brand added, "From fittings to delicious breaks in between, her journey was one of discovery and delight."
Of course, she had on a full face of makeup for her performance of "Hymne A L'Amour," as captured by NBC Sports. Her smokey eye makeup and pale lips complemented the glittery gown perfectly, which glowed against the nighttime sky. "We have witnessed a historic moment. One that will not only highlight Celine and her career, but show this is one of the best performances of all time," a fan raved.
Celine Dion took Paris by storm
Not only is Celine Dion one of the most gracious stars around, but she also showed that she had no diva-like attitude when she greeted fans makeup-free while out and about in Paris during the 2024 Olympics. She had her hair up in a bun and donned a printed Dior jacket as she waved to onlookers. Before she left, Dion had the chance to visit one of Paris' most famous sites. "Every time I return to Paris, I remember there's so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world. I love Paris, and I'm so happy to be back! Thank you to our wonderful friends at The Louvre!" she wrote on Instagram.
In another Instagram post, Dion shared a video of herself enjoying the contents of the famed museum. "Everything is so meaningful. It means so much," she says in a voiceover. As we see her looking at the Mona Lisa, the five-time Grammy winner is full of emotion and wipes away tears from her unadorned face. A fan commented, "The biggest work of art at the Louvre. THE QUEEN IS BACK."
Celine Dion was the OG of GRWM videos
Way before "Get Ready With Me" videos were trendy, Celine Dion proved that she was a trailblazer by sharing one of hers, per the Céline Dion Files. Captured in 2007 for her "A New Day" concert in Las Vegas, the documentary-styled video showed Dion entering her dressing room to get ready for her residency. Proving that she does her own makeup, the "I Drove All Night" singer prepped her face with a mask and then applied heavy contouring on her face and cheekbones. Next came blush, which she blended with her fingertips.
"I've picked up a lot of tricks and now I do my own make-up before a performance," Dion explained of her makeup skills in an interview with Hello! "I just know my own face so well, and I actually really enjoy doing it. The most important thing is to make sure your brushes and sponges are clean — you can use soap and water," she continued. To add to her list of enviable attributes, Dion revealed that she barely sweats while performing so she hardly needs to touch up her face.
Celine Dion bared it all for her documentary
Celine Dion opened up about her life in the documentary "I Am: Celine Dion" and her makeup-free face only highlighted her vulnerable side. Wearing a simple button-down with her hair up, she spoke about experiencing symptoms from stiff-person syndrome 17 years ago. Dion shared, "I woke up one morning and I had my breakfast, and after having my breakfast my voice started to go up. And uh, it freaked me out a little bit." As she recalled not being able to walk at one point, the pop star wiped tears from her bare face.
The director of the film, Irene Taylor, told Variety, "Celine was completely fearless from day one. She showed up in pressed slacks and a pressed white shirt without any makeup on, and her hair pulled back into a simple bun, and it was very clear right away that she was lacking any self-awareness." Taylor added that the raw scene was unplanned and that Dion never acknowledged that she was without any glam for her documentary. "I never asked her to dress down," she declared.
Celine Dion honored her loved ones with a makeup-free photo
Among her husband René Angélil dying of throat cancer, Celine Dion has had many tragic struggles in her life, including losing her father and brother to cancer as well. In 2017, she posted a sweet tribute to her loved ones on Instagram and wrote, "In loving memory of René, my father Adhémar and my brother Daniel, let's fight cancer together. Join me on the #FlamingoChallenge to raise money for the cure." In the picture, Dion is wearing a white leotard with one leg folded behind her like a flamingo with her face devoid of any makeup.
Although Dion is used to getting her hair and makeup done regularly, she's completely confident without any product on her face. The singer joked in an interview with This Morning that she's so used to going around bare-faced that her camp suggests she put on some makeup, which she grudgingly does. Beauty for Dion isn't just about looks, though. She told Vogue France, "I am very proud that at 55, I am being asked to reveal my beauty. But what is beauty? Beauty is you, it's me, it's what's on the inside, it's our dreams, it's today. Beauty is what surrounds us, it is there. There are people that see it, and there are people that observe it."