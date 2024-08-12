5 Times Celine Dion Went Makeup-Free And Looked Flawless

As one of the biggest pop divas in the world, Celine Dion has graced countless stages in full glam. While she's certainly established enough to have a team of hair and makeup artists on hand, fans may be surprised to know that the "My Heart Will Go On" singer does her own makeup. "I love doing my makeup, I love to play. I always start my beauty routine [by] making sure my face is clean and well-prepared," she told Honey Style in 2019. Her go-to look? "I like to put a light concealer under the eyes to open my gaze, a little bit of powder to fix it, and a touch of a brow pencil to balance my face," the native Canadian shared.

Dion, who has had quite a transformation since childhood, proved she didn't need an ounce of makeup to look beautiful. In her music video for "Imperfections," Dion is shown sitting in front of a mirror and using a wipe to remove her dramatic winged eyeliner. As the song went on, she removed more of her makeup until she was bare-faced at the very end. Smiling to herself, Dion looked like the confident powerhouse singer that she is and that was just one of the times she rocked a makeup-free look.