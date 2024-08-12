How Anna Nicole Smith Lost So Much Of Her Money

Anna Nicole Smith may have married one of the richest men in America, but she was left with nothing after Howard Marshall died. It appears she wasn't fiscally responsible, either, and filed for bankruptcy a year after her husband's death, according to CBS News. In the documents revealed by The Associated Press over a decade later, Smith was making hundreds of thousands of dollars in the entertainment industry but had failed to pay taxes and utility bills. The files also stated that Smith lost over $2 million worth of jewelry and was often out of it when the bankruptcy examiner interviewed her. "She could barely walk, her speech was slurred, she had to lie down in a darkened room as the light bothered her and she could not remember what she said from one moment to the next," the official stated.

After battling it out in court for years with Howard's son, Pierce Marshall, a judge granted Smith around $450 million in 2000. "I'm so excited. No one ever took care of me in my whole life, and this man did and I loved him for that. I hope it ends up like my husband wanted it to. I hope it ends up that I get everything that he wanted me to have," she told a Houston station, notes ABC News. Smith's legal woes didn't end there, however. Pierce continued to drag on the lawsuit, and amid the "Skyscraper" actor's windfall, she was hit with another one of her own as well.