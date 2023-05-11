Anna Nicole Smith Was Born With A Much Different Name

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse.

Before she reached worldwide fame, Anna Nicole Smith went by a very different name. Smith started to achieve great popularity through her modeling career, which included doing Guess ads in the '90s. In 1992, she chatted with Entertainment Tonight about posing for the legendary fashion brand. "I was just real, real excited," Smith said of working with Guess. "I mean, I looked so neat when they put all that makeup [on], and the hair. And when it was all put together, it was just ... wow." That same year, Smith also modeled for Playboy, per Biography, and was then given the title of Playmate of the Year in '93.

The late public figure was a native of Mexia, Texas, and knew she had a passion for being in front of the camera from a young age. "Well, I always wanted to be a model," Smith said in a 1994 discussion with journalist Stina Dabrowski, via YouTube. "I wanted to be an actress. I wanted to be in the movies." As Smith made moves toward her show business aspirations, she chose to go by her now-famous stage name rather than her given name.