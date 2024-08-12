All The Details About Jodi Arias' Case

Jodi Arias captivated the world after brutally murdering her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander, thus beginning one of the most-watched trials of its time. In a twisted Mormon love story, the pair fell in and out of love rapidly, with toxicity and jealousy causing a major divide in their relationship. It ended in Alexander's grisly slaying in his Arizona home and a subsequent trial filled with bizarre, unexpected moments that still have those familiar with the case reeling to this day.

Arias first met Alexander at a Las Vegas conference in 2006, when she was working as a photographer and saleswoman, and he was selling legal insurance. The two immediately hit it off, with the California native converting to Mormonism just two months before they began dating. They dated from February until June of 2007, before breaking things off, but the exes continued to see each other after the split.

Jealousy seemed to fuel Arias' rage in the months to follow, with claims of her slashing tires and sending anonymous texts to the women in Alexander's life. While the exes met up several times after their break-up — even traveling to several states together — their relationship grew toxic. Alexander was found dead in June of 2008 after his friends failed to get in touch with him for days on end. Arias was later arrested for the murder, taking the stand in a trial that often left more questions than answers. Here's a look at all the harrowing details about the Jodi Arias case.