6 Celebrities Who Tried Politics (And Were Terrible At It)

There's no shortage of celebrities who have expressed their desire to try their hand at politics and some have succeeded. Ronald Reagan was well-known in Hollywood before he became the President of the United States in 1981 and easily won re-election. There's also Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was elected as the 38th "Governator" of California from 2003-2011. While both Reagan and Schwarzenegger had respectable careers in office, many other celebs have attempted to serve their country but flopped big time.

Ben Higgins of "The Bachelor" didn't even make it to the elections when he ran for the House of Representatives in 2016. "I regret that I must withdraw my candidacy. Despite my best efforts to pursue this opportunity in good faith, I recently received information that has made such a pursuit unworkable," he said in a statement, per ABC News. While Higgins didn't give a reason as to why he withdrew, he certainly wasn't the first celebrity to run for office and step away. Whether they just didn't have what it takes to be a politician, or simply got low ratings, these famous faces proved that public affairs just weren't for them.