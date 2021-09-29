Vicki Gunvalson & Steve Lodge Reportedly End 5 Year Relationship

Another "Housewives" relationship bites the dust. Ever since Vicki Gunvalson graced our TV screens in 2006 as an original cast member of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County," we've seen her go through a divorce from Donn, her husband of 20 years, and a toxic relationship with her former boyfriend Brooks Ayers, which involved a cancer scam. We also watched the beginning of her relationship with Steve Lodge, who most recently threw his hat in the ring for California governor. The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting at a charity event and got engaged in 2019 at their home, per Us Weekly. The couple had planned to get married in April 2020, but had to postpone the event due to COVID-19.

Some fans speculated that the couple was on the rocks back in October when it was discovered that Vicki and Steve didn't follow each other on social media. Vicki shut down those rumors, telling, Us Weekly, "[We] live together and live a very private romantic life. We don't follow each other on social media and haven't for a long time, and we don't post photos of each other — what's the point? This is a complete joke and not worth even commenting, but I did."

So, what caused the couple of five years to break up? Read on to find out.