Vicki Gunvalson & Steve Lodge Reportedly End 5 Year Relationship
Another "Housewives" relationship bites the dust. Ever since Vicki Gunvalson graced our TV screens in 2006 as an original cast member of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County," we've seen her go through a divorce from Donn, her husband of 20 years, and a toxic relationship with her former boyfriend Brooks Ayers, which involved a cancer scam. We also watched the beginning of her relationship with Steve Lodge, who most recently threw his hat in the ring for California governor. The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting at a charity event and got engaged in 2019 at their home, per Us Weekly. The couple had planned to get married in April 2020, but had to postpone the event due to COVID-19.
Some fans speculated that the couple was on the rocks back in October when it was discovered that Vicki and Steve didn't follow each other on social media. Vicki shut down those rumors, telling, Us Weekly, "[We] live together and live a very private romantic life. We don't follow each other on social media and haven't for a long time, and we don't post photos of each other — what's the point? This is a complete joke and not worth even commenting, but I did."
So, what caused the couple of five years to break up? Read on to find out.
Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have been 'living separately'
After five years together, including a two-year engagement, Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have called it quits. A source exclusively divulged details of the breakup to Us Weekly on September 28. "Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spin-off show in the Berkshires," the insider revealed. "After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn't want to be at the house anymore."
The source continued on by further sharing details of the OG housewife's heartache. "She's in terrible shape. She still loves him. They had not been getting along for a long time. He seemed disinterested in her for a very long time," they shared. A separate source told E! News that the pair had split once before in June, but tried to reconcile. "Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic. Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S.," the insider explained.
Vicki is scheduled to appear on Season 2 of "Real Housewives: The Ultimate Girls Trip” alongside longtime friend and co-star Tamra Judge, among other former housewives from a variety of franchises. Perhaps the self-dubbed "OG of the OC" will reveal more of what was going on in their relationship on the mashup series.