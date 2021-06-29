Who Is Vicki Gunvalson's Fiance, Steve Lodge?

"Real Housewives Of Orange County" OG Vicki Gunvalson has been largely out of the spotlight since leaving the Bravo show, but her profile is about to get bigger now that her soon to be husband, Steve Lodge is running against California governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming runoff election. He said in a statement, via the California Globe, "California is completely broken, it is unrecognizable. Californians are suffering, our hopes and dreams have been dashed by career politicians like Gavin Newsom who have become the problem and not the solution. Together let us get government out of our lives, off our backs, and out of our wallets."

His campaign spokesperson Randy Economy said in a statement, via the same outlet, "We cannot and will not sit on the side lines in this movement to recall and remove Newsom as Governor of California. I have known Steve Chavez Lodge for more than 45 years, and the current field of announced candidates all lack the skills needed to fix our beloved California."

So aside from being partnered up to a Bravo-leb, who is Lodge really? And does he stand a chance at challenging Newsom? Read on to find out.