Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Egos Are Getting Hard To Ignore
Dueling movie premieres and hair care lines and Vogue covers, oh my! There's no doubt about it — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are having a MOMENT right now. Between Lively's starring role and producer credit in the highly anticipated film adaptation of "It Ends With Us," her brand new hair care line Blake Brown Beauty (an ode to Lively's real name), and her iconic September issue cover of Vogue, coupled with her hubby's famous role in the box office hit "Deadpool & Wolverine," the power couple's names and details of their insanely lavish life remain on the tip of everyone's tongues! Dare we say we're in our Blake Lively/Ryan Reynolds era?!
Alas, some are worried that all of the fandemonium is going to straight to Lively and Reynolds' heads and their perfectly coiffed manes — à la Blake Brown Beauty, of course. Could it be that their collective egos are getting a little hard to ignore? "Why are we using a movie about DV [Domestic Violence] to promote your hair brand? ... Why is it giving Deadpool X Wolverine X It Ends With Us?" one TikTok user asked (via Twitter).
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are in the midst of some serious drama
So how did Hollywood's golden couple go from being the apple of everyone's eye to rotten to the core seemingly over night? Many speculate that there's some drama going down between the "It Ends With Us" cast members and that Blake Lively and hubby Ryan Reynolds are ultimately responsible. Eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that Lively's co-star and the film's director Justin Baldoni was seemingly being iced out at many of the film's press events. Instead of posing with Baldoni at the premiere events, Lively was snapped standing alongside her own personal entourage including hubby Reynolds, and even Reynolds "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-star Hugh Jackman and her mother-in-law, Tammy Reynolds.
"So I've been looking into the it ends with us drama and I'm seeing that Justin Baldoni is the only one using press to discuss the topic of the movie which is domestic violence and Miss Serena Vanderwoodsen is using it to promote her hair line and Deadpool x Wolverine..." one Twitter user noted. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "i think justin baldoni wanted to make something even CH couldn't do when releasing the book which is being sensitive about the subjects of the story while also promoting it but then blake lively was like let's make this about me and my husband and that's where it went wrong." To make matters worse, a team of die-hard Reddit users pointed out that neither Colleen Hoover or Blake Lively follow Baldoni on Instagram. Awkward.
There is an alleged issue over competing cuts of 'It Ends With Us'
So what really went down behind the scenes of "It Ends With Us"? According to The Hollywood Reporter all of the behind the scenes brouhaha stems from creative differences among the filmmakers regarding competing cuts of the film. Multiple sources told the magazine that Lively, who co-produced the film, actually called in the likes of film editor Shane Reid to help with the editing process. As you may recall, Reid also edited Ryan Reynolds' latest film "Deadpool & Wolverine" AND Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" video, of which Lively served as the director.
Still, another source told THR that it's quite common for a movie to turn up with multiple cuts during the post-production process. The insider was also adamant that the entire cast had all come to an agreement regarding the final cut. Neither Lively or Baldoni have issued any comments surrounding the alleged drama.
Lively, however, has been open and forthright about her husband's involvement in her latest film. "The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it," Blake confessed to E! News at a premiere event. She added, "He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his." We'll file that confession under the untold truth of Blake Lively. Still, we can't help but wonder if director Baldoni was aware of that going in to the making of the film? TBD we suppose.