Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Egos Are Getting Hard To Ignore

So what really went down behind the scenes of "It Ends With Us"? According to The Hollywood Reporter all of the behind the scenes brouhaha stems from creative differences among the filmmakers regarding competing cuts of the film. Multiple sources told the magazine that Lively, who co-produced the film, actually called in the likes of film editor Shane Reid to help with the editing process. As you may recall, Reid also edited Ryan Reynolds' latest film "Deadpool & Wolverine" AND Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" video, of which Lively served as the director.

Still, another source told THR that it's quite common for a movie to turn up with multiple cuts during the post-production process. The insider was also adamant that the entire cast had all come to an agreement regarding the final cut. Neither Lively or Baldoni have issued any comments surrounding the alleged drama.

Lively, however, has been open and forthright about her husband's involvement in her latest film. "The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it," Blake confessed to E! News at a premiere event. She added, "He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his." We'll file that confession under the untold truth of Blake Lively. Still, we can't help but wonder if director Baldoni was aware of that going in to the making of the film? TBD we suppose.