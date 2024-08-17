Teresa Giudice's Photoshopping Is Getting Out Of Control
Many celebrities have digitally altered their pics for social media every now and then, but "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice has gone overboard. There's no denying that the Bravolebrity loves blurring the lines of reality when it comes to her selfies as it's pretty obvious when there's not a wrinkle or pore to be seen on her face. In a June 23 Instagram post, Giudice promoted an upcoming "RHONJ" Season 14 episode with a picture of herself looking a bit too perfect. "Holy filters," a fan commented. Another replied, "If she actually looked like this.... These are so filtered."
It's not just the Facetune app that Giudice has overused. The mom of four gave her "Real Housewives of Miami" friend Larsa Pippen a birthday shout-out on July 6 by posting a pic of the two standing on a beach — except it was so obviously Photoshopped. The outline of their bodies was seriously blurred and it was clear Giudice needed a lesson on how to use the lasso tool. "Not the adobe creative suite!" a fan quipped. "What in the world was the original background that this was preferable?" another Instagram user wondered, and it turns out, that was the reason behind Giudice's horrible Photoshop fail.
Teresa Giudice admitted to her Photoshop faux pas
When a Photoshop flub is as obvious as Teresa Giudice's, there's no denying it. During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," the "RHONJ" star explained, "It was [Larsa Pippen's] birthday. I was scrambling. I was like, 'Oh my God, it's her birthday, I have a post a picture for her.' We're really close." The bikini pic was the first one Giudice came across on her phone but she didn't like the background. Her assistant happened to be on vacation in Mexico so the "Skinny Italian" author used the beachy backdrop instead.
Pippen, who's no stranger to editing Instagram posts herself, actually thought Giudice's Photoshop fail was a deliberate attempt to be funny. "When she sent it to me, I was dying," she stated on the "Miami with Mack & Jen" show. "She sent me three photos. It was us doing all these different things and I'm like, 'No, we're on a beach,'" Pippen continued. While it seems Giudice could have learned a lesson about overusing editing apps, her social media pictures prove that she just can't stop with the Photoshop.
Fans call out Teresa Giudice for over-editing herself
A little blur or subtle filter is fine for photos but Teresa Giudice was completely unrecognizable in her vacation selfie shared on August 7. The 52-year-old looked like a decades-younger AI version of herself with her lips looking overly inflated. "Another photoshop/filter failure," an Instagram user commented. Another fan wrote, "The filter and photoshop on your face is next level." One hilariously pointed out, "Ma'am!! We KNOW WHAT U ACTUALLY LOOK LIKE!!"
The following day, Giudice posted pics of her and her husband Luis Ruelas living it up in Spain. "Cala Bassa Beach Club," she captioned. Again, she looked like a Bratz doll and it wasn't just her black shredded cover-up that had Instagrammers blasting her. "These posts are amazing with all the face tuning. I can't stop laughing. Lol," one shared. Another was over all the altered shots and wrote, "These pics keep getting more and more ridiculous." Perhaps it's time Giudice put down her phone and took a break from editing her photos. As she should know, Bravo fans can quickly spot the difference between what's fake and what's real.