Teresa Giudice's Photoshopping Is Getting Out Of Control

Many celebrities have digitally altered their pics for social media every now and then, but "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice has gone overboard. There's no denying that the Bravolebrity loves blurring the lines of reality when it comes to her selfies as it's pretty obvious when there's not a wrinkle or pore to be seen on her face. In a June 23 Instagram post, Giudice promoted an upcoming "RHONJ" Season 14 episode with a picture of herself looking a bit too perfect. "Holy filters," a fan commented. Another replied, "If she actually looked like this.... These are so filtered."

It's not just the Facetune app that Giudice has overused. The mom of four gave her "Real Housewives of Miami" friend Larsa Pippen a birthday shout-out on July 6 by posting a pic of the two standing on a beach — except it was so obviously Photoshopped. The outline of their bodies was seriously blurred and it was clear Giudice needed a lesson on how to use the lasso tool. "Not the adobe creative suite!" a fan quipped. "What in the world was the original background that this was preferable?" another Instagram user wondered, and it turns out, that was the reason behind Giudice's horrible Photoshop fail.