Here's What RHOM's Larsa Pippen Looks Like In Real Life Vs Instagram
As someone who has been in the spotlight for decades, Larsa Pippen knows a thing or two about keeping up with appearances both on and off camera. On top of showcasing her glamorous life on the "Real Housewives of Miami," the reality star also has a flourishing Instagram presence, often serving looks to her over five million followers. But with great clout comes great scrutiny, so she isn't immune to ridicule from trolls, especially when she dares to post something a tad too spicy.
In January 2024, Pippen found herself the talk of the town when she posted a photo of herself clad in a bikini that left little to the imagination, all while striking a pose that was nothing short of sultry. Posting thirst traps isn't unusual for Pippen, but critics claimed it was heavily edited and too risque even to be shared on social media. "Holy hell, photoshopped. We see you [in] Miami, we KNOW what your body actually looks like," one troll commented, with another saying, "Don't need to see all that! Don't you have teenagers?" Pippen went on to delete the controversial photo anyway, but she made one thing clear: it wasn't the keyboard warriors that swayed her — it was her dad. "My dad sent me a text yesterday and said, 'You published a photo and I think you need to take it down,'" she told People. "And when my dad texts me stuff like that, I listen!"
But even with her dad's intervention, Pippen hasn't stopped being daring on Instagram. While she might lean heavily on the filters, Pippen doesn't really need to. She looks just as stunning in real life — and you can clearly see that when you spot her out in public.
You'll never catch Larsa slipping
Whether she's in Los Angeles, Miami, or New York, trust Larsa Pippen to always look her best — just look at the stunning photo of her above. The "RHOM" alum rarely does laidback and casual, so you'll seldom spot her sans her signature glam. She's perpetually decked out in chic designer attire, complete with sky-high heels, and, of course, adorned with dazzling pieces from her own Larsa Marie jewelry line. "Larsa Marie jewelry, you always have to have some kind of fab jewelry just in case I go day to night," she told Us Weekly for a "What's In My Bag" feature. "I am always prepared with some earrings." She's always Insta-ready, too! "Every girl that posts on Instagram has to have a ring light," she said. "You have to have good light, it is super important."
But what about her off-camera moments? According to Kim Kardashian's ex-BFF, those rare, makeup-free times are reserved for unwinding at home, which she admits has become her favorite place as it's away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Her off days are the only time she allows herself to dial back on the glam. "Those are my favorite days," Pippen told Bravo TV. "I'm like, 'I want to literally look horrible today.' And I'm so excited about that." Yet, even with her guard down, she couldn't resist a touch of glamour, especially when it comes to her luscious locks. "I blow-dry my hair like every day," she said.
Beauty is serious business for Larsa
With Larsa Pippen having been in the spotlight since the 2000s, thanks to her former marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, fans have seen her undergo a fascinating transformation over the years. Because of how drastic her looks have changed, she sparked plastic surgery rumors, including the possibility of undergoing a BBL. This is something she denied as she insists that her rear area is au naturel, but she has been candid about embracing cosmetic procedures in other areas.
"I've had my nose done. I've had my lips done... I've had my boobs done before," she told Andy Cohen in an interview. "I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I'm willing to do." As for her physique? Pippen chalks it up to her rigorous fitness regimen. "I literally work out seven days a week. If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I'm 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than [they were]. My whole body has changed. ... My body's tight because I work out."
And while Pippen is into cosmetic enhancements, she makes sure to distance herself from fad diets, telling Hollywood Life that most of them are unsustainable. "When you stop doing these diets and you go back to what you normally are used to, you're going to have the same results that you had before," she said. "It's a lifestyle of balance — eating right, feeling good about yourself, working out for your mind, your body, your soul. It's all connected."