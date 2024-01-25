Here's What RHOM's Larsa Pippen Looks Like In Real Life Vs Instagram

As someone who has been in the spotlight for decades, Larsa Pippen knows a thing or two about keeping up with appearances both on and off camera. On top of showcasing her glamorous life on the "Real Housewives of Miami," the reality star also has a flourishing Instagram presence, often serving looks to her over five million followers. But with great clout comes great scrutiny, so she isn't immune to ridicule from trolls, especially when she dares to post something a tad too spicy.

In January 2024, Pippen found herself the talk of the town when she posted a photo of herself clad in a bikini that left little to the imagination, all while striking a pose that was nothing short of sultry. Posting thirst traps isn't unusual for Pippen, but critics claimed it was heavily edited and too risque even to be shared on social media. "Holy hell, photoshopped. We see you [in] Miami, we KNOW what your body actually looks like," one troll commented, with another saying, "Don't need to see all that! Don't you have teenagers?" Pippen went on to delete the controversial photo anyway, but she made one thing clear: it wasn't the keyboard warriors that swayed her — it was her dad. "My dad sent me a text yesterday and said, 'You published a photo and I think you need to take it down,'" she told People. "And when my dad texts me stuff like that, I listen!"

But even with her dad's intervention, Pippen hasn't stopped being daring on Instagram. While she might lean heavily on the filters, Pippen doesn't really need to. She looks just as stunning in real life — and you can clearly see that when you spot her out in public.