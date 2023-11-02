Larsa Pippen's Fallout With The Kardashian Family Fully Explained

Larsa Pippen used to be a staple on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," joining the KarJenner clan for everything from pole dancing classes to tropical vacation getaways. These days, however, you're more likely to see A-listers Tyra Banks or Amy Schumer on the family's new Hulu show, as People reported that Kim Kardashian and Pippen cut ties in 2020 after a decade of friendship.

Longtime fans will remember how the ladies became friends when Kardashian was filming "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami" circa 2010. The two reality stars quickly became attached at the hip and were regularly seen out together in Miami. So, what went wrong? According to Pippen, her fallout with the SKIMS founder had everything to do with Kanye "Ye" West. When Kardashian married her second husband, Kris Humphries, Pippen felt like she was meant to be with West. "Kanye saw me at a [basketball] game and said, 'Hey, I wanna be with [Kim].' And I called her when she was engaged to Kris Humphries and was like, 'You can't marry Kris! You gotta be with Kanye!' Like I was there throughout the whole thing," Pippen dished on a 2020 episode of "Hollywood Raw."

While the "RHOM" star was initially on Team Ye, she changed her tune after Kardashian married the rapper and began experiencing difficulties in her marriage. Pippen believes that West ultimately caused a rift in her relationship with Kardashian.