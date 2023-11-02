Larsa Pippen's Fallout With The Kardashian Family Fully Explained
Larsa Pippen used to be a staple on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," joining the KarJenner clan for everything from pole dancing classes to tropical vacation getaways. These days, however, you're more likely to see A-listers Tyra Banks or Amy Schumer on the family's new Hulu show, as People reported that Kim Kardashian and Pippen cut ties in 2020 after a decade of friendship.
Longtime fans will remember how the ladies became friends when Kardashian was filming "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami" circa 2010. The two reality stars quickly became attached at the hip and were regularly seen out together in Miami. So, what went wrong? According to Pippen, her fallout with the SKIMS founder had everything to do with Kanye "Ye" West. When Kardashian married her second husband, Kris Humphries, Pippen felt like she was meant to be with West. "Kanye saw me at a [basketball] game and said, 'Hey, I wanna be with [Kim].' And I called her when she was engaged to Kris Humphries and was like, 'You can't marry Kris! You gotta be with Kanye!' Like I was there throughout the whole thing," Pippen dished on a 2020 episode of "Hollywood Raw."
While the "RHOM" star was initially on Team Ye, she changed her tune after Kardashian married the rapper and began experiencing difficulties in her marriage. Pippen believes that West ultimately caused a rift in her relationship with Kardashian.
Larsa 'knew too much' about Kim's relationship
Fans first saw the cracks in Kim Kardashian's relationship with Larsa Pippen after she was accused of flirting with Kardashian's ex, Kris Humphries, in 2019. When Perez Hilton ran an Instagram headline asking fans if Pippen was "the new Jordyn Woods," the reality star defended herself in the comments. Ultimately, however, it wasn't Humphries that was the problem.
To hear Pippen tell the story, she somehow got tangled up in Kardashian and West's relationship. "I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he ... didn't trust anyone with Kim," she explained on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast. "So I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, like, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her' ... that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it."
Fast forward to 2021, and Pippen got candid with "Hollywood Unlocked" about how her friendship with Kardashian had taken a turn for the worse. "We had an issue, or issues. We had a falling out," she said. (OK, cryptic.) In a 2022 "RHOM" confessional, Pippen elaborated, "I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem."
Kim and Larsa have moved on
There's also been speculation that the KarJenners ex-communicated Larsa Pippen because she'd dated Tristan Thompson prior to his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. But Pippen maintains her dating history didn't have anything to do with it. "People were DM'ing me ... like, 'Oh, you're no longer friends with them because you hooked up with Tristan. I was like, 'That's not true,'" she told "Hollywood Unlocked." Instead, Pippen has continued to blame Kanye "Ye" West for her falling out with Kim Kardashian.
In 2020, she told ET that West had "brainwashed" the family into thinking she wasn't a good person after she stopped taking his phone calls. "[Kanye] used to call me at four, five, and six o'clock in the morning. I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant," the reality star explained. "I blocked him on my phone because I couldn't bear taking his calls anymore. ... Obviously, that really upset him."
But now that Kim has moved on from her very messy split from West, has she forgiven Pippen? Apparently so. "I feel like [Kim and I are] in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time," the "RHOM" star told Us Weekly in January 2022. As recently as December 2022, she insisted there was no beef between the two. Just don't expect to see Kim and Pippen out partying together in Miami anytime soon.