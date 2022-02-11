Larsa Pippen Dives Deeper Into Her Broken Friendship With Kim Kardashian

You may know Larsa Pippen as the former wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen, or perhaps from Season 1 and the current Season 4 of "Real Housewives of Miami." But Larsa is much more well-known as the ex-BFF of superstar Kim Kardashian and her famous family. Larsa used to be super close with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé, often making appearances on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." She's attended a few of the Kardashian family trips and some of their weddings, birthday parties, and press events.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed Larsa was missing from Khloé's birthday party in June 2020. Then fans noticed the Kardashians were absent from Larsa's own birthday party just a few weeks later. But it became clear there was some sort of falling out when Larsa and the Kardashian sisters all unfollowed each other on Instagram in July 2020.

Since then, she gave an explosive interview to the "Hollywood Raw" podcast where she cited Kanye "Ye" West as the reason she fell out with the family. She claimed (via ET), "[Ye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking I don't even know what." She added, "He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that." She also claimed she had to "block" Ye because he kept calling her late at night and revealed she previously dated Tristan Thompson before Khloé. Now, Larsa has given more insight into the epic falling-out with her previous best friends.