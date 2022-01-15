Larsa Pippen Clears The Air On Relationship With Kim Kardashian Today

Over the years, Larsa Pippen has been incredibly close with the entire Kardashian clan and she regularly made appearances on their highly followed social media pages. The former wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen seemed to be close with all of the girls, but she definitely had the closest bonds with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Over the years, Kim and Kourt regularly made appearances on Larsa's social media feed, and the same was true the other way around.

In October 2019, Larsa shared a selfie-style shot of herself and Kim on Instagram, as she wished her BFF the best on her birthday. "Happy bday boo bear!! I love you so much, we've been thru everything together," Larsa wrote. "You're my Bestie for life. The best is yet to come." Sweet, right? Larsa also shared a sweet birthday tribute the year prior. "Hbd boo you're an amazing friend, entrepreneur, and mom I'm so proud of you!!!! Love u till the end," she wrote.

But the famous friends made headlines in 2020 after the entire Kardashian clan appeared to stop following Larsa on social media. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Kardashian sisters and Larsa had grown apart. "The Kardashians felt Larsa wasn't bringing the best energy to their friendships and slowly drifted," the source revealed in July 2020. "No one has negative feelings toward one another, but they didn't see a reason to continue to stay close."

Now, Larsa is setting the record straight on their current state of affairs.