Prince William's Head-Turning New Beard Reignites Petty Drama With Prince Harry All Over Again

Is Prince William taking a shot at Prince Harry or is his beard just a fun summertime look? "William and Kate are always very keen to present themselves as normal, and normal guys, when they go on holiday, don't shave for a week or two. Their whole brand is about being normal, being just like us, so coming out in a craggy beard and a polo shirt while on holiday is much smarter than putting on a suit and tie," a royal expert shared with the Daily Beast. An acquaintance of William's, Duncan Larcombe, recalled the time the prince sported a beard while in the Navy but was forced to shave it off. "I was talking to him on Prince Edward Island and he complimented me on my beard and said, 'I loved having my beard, I really enjoyed the look.' So I am not surprised he has grown it back,'" Larcombe added.

As reported by the Independent, Prince Harry stated to ITV, "I think William found it hard that other people told him to shave it off, and yet here I was on my wedding day wearing military uniform, no longer in the military, but thinking as though I — believing as though I should shave it off before my wedding day." Perhaps Prince William is showing his shady side by proving that he can sport a full beard just as well as his younger brother.