Prince William's Head-Turning New Beard Reignites Petty Drama With Prince Harry All Over Again
The 2024 Paris Olympics are over, and William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales' message to Team Great Britain is causing much buzz — and it's not because of another awkward moment caught on camera. While thanking Team Great Britain on their royal Instagram account, Prince William shocked fans with a healthy amount of facial hair, a significant departure from his usual clean-shaven face. "Great to Catherine again, and William unshaved haha, it's been years since we've seen that, what a sight!" an Instagram user commented.
Prince William's new beard was a clear reminder of his strained relationship with Prince Harry. In his memoir, "Spare," Harry recalled being ordered to shave his beard before his wedding to Meghan Markle, according to Page Six. However, he had gotten permission from Queen Elizabeth II to keep it, but William kept insisting he get rid of it. According to Prince Harry, his older brother was resentful that he wasn't given permission to keep his own after serving in the military. As we all know, Prince Harry kept his facial hair for his big day, and the reason for the big fight may very well be due to beard envy.
Prince William reportedly loves his bearded look
Is Prince William taking a shot at Prince Harry or is his beard just a fun summertime look? "William and Kate are always very keen to present themselves as normal, and normal guys, when they go on holiday, don't shave for a week or two. Their whole brand is about being normal, being just like us, so coming out in a craggy beard and a polo shirt while on holiday is much smarter than putting on a suit and tie," a royal expert shared with the Daily Beast. An acquaintance of William's, Duncan Larcombe, recalled the time the prince sported a beard while in the Navy but was forced to shave it off. "I was talking to him on Prince Edward Island and he complimented me on my beard and said, 'I loved having my beard, I really enjoyed the look.' So I am not surprised he has grown it back,'" Larcombe added.
As reported by the Independent, Prince Harry stated to ITV, "I think William found it hard that other people told him to shave it off, and yet here I was on my wedding day wearing military uniform, no longer in the military, but thinking as though I — believing as though I should shave it off before my wedding day." Perhaps Prince William is showing his shady side by proving that he can sport a full beard just as well as his younger brother.