Awkward Kate Middleton & Prince William Moments Caught On Camera

It's no secret that even the most tightly connected couples may occasionally experience moments of awkwardness. For Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine of Wales (still generally referred to as Kate Middleton in the media), these seemingly innocuous points in time are magnified a hundredfold thanks to the highly public lives led by British royals.

Given that they're constantly being photographed and filmed, those on-camera moments tend to be viewed under extreme scrutiny, with their every minuscule movement and facial expression placed under the microscope and examined like the Zapruder film. Meanwhile, those awkward moments can take on even greater significance when the royals are, say, on a foreign visit where they're expected to mingle with people from other nations — who can forget Prince Philip's lengthy list of embarrassing gaffes when interacting with unfamiliar cultures? Then, of course, there are other issues to contend with, such as the intricate and complicated rules governing royal protocol, which can sometimes be as confusing to royals as they are to commoners.

For the Princess and Princess of Wales, though, there have been more than a few occasions when they've raised eyebrows due to something they've done in public. To find out more, keep reading for a rundown of some awkward Kate Middleton and Prince William moments caught on camera.