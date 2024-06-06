Prince William's Update On Kate Middleton Clashes Against Her Rumored Exit From Royal Life

William, Prince of Wales, has provided a small update on his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she undergoes chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis. The Duke of Wales was attending an event in Portsmouth on June 5, 2024, when he said that the Princess of Wales was "getting better" and that "she'd have loved to be here today," according to People. The future king's comments seem to completely contradict what has been reported about Kate, particularly the rumors that she won't be returning to her royal duties anytime soon — or maybe ever.

Just one day prior to William's comments, Us Weekly quoted a source that claimed that Kate had been "reevaluating what she's going to be able to take on when she comes back" and that "she may never come back in the role that people saw her in before." Kate shared her diagnosis with the world in a candid video posted on Instagram back in March. She did not share any specifics about what type of cancer she has, but she assured the world that she'd be getting back to work as soon as possible. The palace has also been rather tight-lipped when it comes to Kate's diagnosis, keeping any and all updates rather surface-level. Meanwhile, William appears to be offering more a more positive — yet still private — outlook on his wife's health and insists she's getting better every day.