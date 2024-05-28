New Theory On Kate Middleton's Treatment Suggests Royal Family Is Even Shadier Than We Thought
It's time to dive into another rabbit hole of a theory involving Kate Middleton, as her continuous absence from the public eye is raising concerns. And if online users are on the money with this theory, well, the royal family may be even shadier than we thought.
In March, after months of staying out of the public eye, Kate answered the question on everyone's mind. The Princess of Wales shared in a video posted to social media that she was diagnosed with cancer. Many hoped for a speedy recovery for the royal, but it's taken longer than people expected, and many are starting to think there's a shady reason why.
A video posted to TikTok suggested that perhaps the reason Kate's treatment has been kept under wraps, and has caused her to stay out of the public eye for so long is because she's receiving medical attention in the U.S. rather than the U.K. The online user explained the controversy around this, saying, "Kate's workload involves tons of engagement with the NHS, their [Britain's] health system ... She is one of the poster children for women and children receiving good quality care from the NHS. How on Earth would they be able to explain Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, not trusting the NHS enough to handle her own cancer treatment." Kate not using the National Health Service could reflect poorly on the royal family, especially since the organization is struggling.
Kate's upcoming schedule doesn't help speculation around her treatment
The public has been desperate for Kate Middleton to resume her royal duties, but her rep subtly rewrote her plans for her public return, which doesn't seem likely to occur any time soon. In a rare statement provided to the Daily Mail, they said, "She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors." They didn't give a timeline as to when she would get the approval from health officials, and hope for Kate's return to the spotlight this spring hit a new low after sources revealed that she has no upcoming plans in her calendar. They told the Daily Beast, "I am told that Kate's diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year."
The Princess of Wales' comeback to the public eye still seems a while away, and to conspiracy theorists, this fits the speculation that she is seeking treatment outside the U.K. The TikTok account who posted the video suggesting Kate is receiving medical attention in America said, "If there is travel time involved for these treatments, that would be adding to the really long timeline for her recovery and return to work." So, while it's unlikely that the royal family would admit Kate is receiving treatment outside of Britain, it hasn't stopped the speculation that she is, and her empty schedule isn't helping the rumors.