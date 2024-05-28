New Theory On Kate Middleton's Treatment Suggests Royal Family Is Even Shadier Than We Thought

It's time to dive into another rabbit hole of a theory involving Kate Middleton, as her continuous absence from the public eye is raising concerns. And if online users are on the money with this theory, well, the royal family may be even shadier than we thought.

In March, after months of staying out of the public eye, Kate answered the question on everyone's mind. The Princess of Wales shared in a video posted to social media that she was diagnosed with cancer. Many hoped for a speedy recovery for the royal, but it's taken longer than people expected, and many are starting to think there's a shady reason why.

A video posted to TikTok suggested that perhaps the reason Kate's treatment has been kept under wraps, and has caused her to stay out of the public eye for so long is because she's receiving medical attention in the U.S. rather than the U.K. The online user explained the controversy around this, saying, "Kate's workload involves tons of engagement with the NHS, their [Britain's] health system ... She is one of the poster children for women and children receiving good quality care from the NHS. How on Earth would they be able to explain Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, not trusting the NHS enough to handle her own cancer treatment." Kate not using the National Health Service could reflect poorly on the royal family, especially since the organization is struggling.