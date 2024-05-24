Hope For Kate Middleton's Return To The Spotlight This Spring Just Hit New Low
We hate to break it to you royal fanatics out there, but Kate Middleton's return to the public seems like a slim possibility with what sources are saying. After it was revealed that Kate was diagnosed with cancer, she has stayed out of the public eye. Many were hopeful that the Princess of Wales would have a speedy recovery and return to her royal duties in no time, but days, then weeks, then months, went by and the royal has yet to make her comeback.
Just days ago, Kate's rep subtly rewrote her plans for her public return, setting off alarm bells with the latest update. The royal's rep told the Daily Mail she was working on a project; however, they said, "But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors." Hope was already dwindling on Kate's comeback, and now, it's almost completely gone.
Royal sources and close friends to Kate and Prince William spilled the tea to The Daily Beast on when, or in this case, when we won't see the royal. They shared, "I am told that Kate's diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year." Every time fans think they're close to seeing Kate's return, it gets pushed back, and now, they might not see her for the rest of the year.
A new Kate Middleton video could hit the internet
Just because the public may not see Kate Middleton out and about, doesn't mean they're going to leave royal fans out there to dry. A source told The Daily Beast that a new video of the Princess of Wales could potentially hit the internet. They said, "I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health."
When Kate announced her cancer diagnosis she did so via a video shared to social media. She shared, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London...The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present." This came after months of speculation about her whereabout and the royals seemed to use the video as a tactic to squash those rumors and might continue to do so in the future. The source told the outlet, "That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay."
As Kate continues to stay out of the spotlight, Princess Beatrice has stepped into her role. A source told Life & Style about how she has taken a liking to her new duties, saying, "[Beatrice] would love for it to become a permanent situation. Beatrice is comfortable in the spotlight and would be overjoyed to become a working royal." Seeing as Kate doesn't have anything planned for a public appearance any time soon, Beatrice may have to continue to step up in her royal duties.