Hope For Kate Middleton's Return To The Spotlight This Spring Just Hit New Low

We hate to break it to you royal fanatics out there, but Kate Middleton's return to the public seems like a slim possibility with what sources are saying. After it was revealed that Kate was diagnosed with cancer, she has stayed out of the public eye. Many were hopeful that the Princess of Wales would have a speedy recovery and return to her royal duties in no time, but days, then weeks, then months, went by and the royal has yet to make her comeback.

Just days ago, Kate's rep subtly rewrote her plans for her public return, setting off alarm bells with the latest update. The royal's rep told the Daily Mail she was working on a project; however, they said, "But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors." Hope was already dwindling on Kate's comeback, and now, it's almost completely gone.

Royal sources and close friends to Kate and Prince William spilled the tea to The Daily Beast on when, or in this case, when we won't see the royal. They shared, "I am told that Kate's diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year." Every time fans think they're close to seeing Kate's return, it gets pushed back, and now, they might not see her for the rest of the year.