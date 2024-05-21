Kate Middleton Rep Subtly Rewrites Her Plans For Public Return & Alarm Bells Are Going Off

Since Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis, royalists have become Waity Katie sentinels who've watched the weeks tick by with no update on when they'll see the princess in public again. Courtesy of a Kensington Palace rep, they now know that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is capable of spearheading a project — but she also has no plans to resume her official royal duties anytime soon. So, the waters have been muddied even more amid continued speculation about Kate's disappearance.

In Kate's April 2024 video about undergoing preventative chemotherapy, she said, "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I'm able." According to her spokesperson, she has been "able" to work on her early years campaign from home. Per the Daily Mail, the Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood released its findings that the British economy would get a major boost from supporting early childhood initiatives, such as making childcare more obtainable for those in the workforce. "The Princess of Wales was the driving force behind the business task force," the palace rep said.

Being a "driving force" usually means taking an active role in something to ensure it gets done — the use of the term paints a picture of Kate strategizing with her team and taking meetings with businesses to get them on board with her project. But apparently, she's still not well enough to be the public face of the campaign.