Doctor Explains To Us How Kate Middleton's Preventive Chemo Could Take Physical & Mental Toll

During a separate interview with NBC News, Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky noted that while it's hard to discuss Kate Middleton's treatment plan given we do not know what type of cancer she has, "what we can say is that it seems like everything was removed." She added, "She is undergoing chemotherapy, to — as they have mentioned — to prevent, to reduce the risk of recurrence." According to Dr. Teplinsky, preventive chemotherapy or adjuvant chemotherapy "is a common practice for gynecologic or abdominal cancers."

Teplinsky opined that some of the biggest challenges Middleton might face while undergoing preventive chemotherapy aren't physical. "There are so many changes that come with a cancer diagnosis. Change in body image, change in femininity, everything feels different. The life that someone thought they were leading changes overnight. There's a lot of grief that comes with that," Dr. Teplinsky explained. "Adding being a young mother and having to not only manage her emotions but her children's concerns and her children's emotions ... I think the key is to stress that, as she has done, is she's going to be okay."

Over the years, the world has watched Kate flourish in her role as a mother to her three children, all while under the glare of an intense and nearly impossible spotlight. Something tells us that this challenge will be no different. We give our best to the family and wish the princess a full recovery.