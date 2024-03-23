This Glaring Absence From Kate Middleton's Emotional Video Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing
Royal fans are all saying the same thing about William, Prince of Wales since the release of Catherine, Princess of Wales' heartbreaking video announcement — where was he during filming?
On March 22, 2024, Kate Middleton took to social media to break her silence regarding her mysterious absence, revealing that she was recently diagnosed with cancer. "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Middleton explained in an Instagram video while sitting along on an outdoor bench. "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."
Following Middleton's heartbreaking announcement, royalists and non-royalists alike have taken to social media to express their support for the beloved princess. "I'm sorry to hear that Kate has cancer. I hope she'll get better for William and her children's sake," one person X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote. Another X user added, "Cancer is no joke. I hope Kate gets better soon." While social media users have sent well wishes to Middleton, others couldn't help but notice that — and question why — Prince William didn't appear in the video.
Prince William's absence from Kate Middleton's video turns heads
Since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis, many social media users have traded in their conspiracy theories for words of support. However, the video has not been free from criticism, with some individuals calling out Prince William for his absence. "Not only did they handle the whole thing in the dodgiest way imaginable with the whole 'Kate is bad at Photoshop' thing, now they are making her sit there and make an announcement alone. William can't sit and hold her hand?" one user tweeted. Another person echoed similar sentiments before claiming that Middleton looked lonely. "If William had cancer/had to announce it to the world, they would've made Kate sit next to him while he announced it like they've made every politician's wife stand next to their atrocious husbands while they announced their ridiculous actions," they added.
Even though Prince William refrained from appearing in Middleton's video, he reportedly hasn't left his wife's side throughout her recovery and treatment. According to the Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales' absence from King Constantine of Greece's February memorial was due to the Princess of Wales starting chemotherapy. A spokesperson for the couple also revealed to the news outlet that William will continue to be there for his wife, in addition to upholding his royal duties. "The Prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year," they explained.