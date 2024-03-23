This Glaring Absence From Kate Middleton's Emotional Video Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing

Royal fans are all saying the same thing about William, Prince of Wales since the release of Catherine, Princess of Wales' heartbreaking video announcement — where was he during filming?

On March 22, 2024, Kate Middleton took to social media to break her silence regarding her mysterious absence, revealing that she was recently diagnosed with cancer. "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Middleton explained in an Instagram video while sitting along on an outdoor bench. "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

Following Middleton's heartbreaking announcement, royalists and non-royalists alike have taken to social media to express their support for the beloved princess. "I'm sorry to hear that Kate has cancer. I hope she'll get better for William and her children's sake," one person X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote. Another X user added, "Cancer is no joke. I hope Kate gets better soon." While social media users have sent well wishes to Middleton, others couldn't help but notice that — and question why — Prince William didn't appear in the video.