Insider Makes Bleak Claim About Kate Middleton's Royal Future After Cancer Treatment

Earlier this year, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was diagnosed with cancerand has been undergoing preventive chemotherapy treatment. The mom of three hasn't been seen much in public and has taken a step back from her royal duties as she deals with these health issues. The palace has been tight-lipped when it comes to the type of cancer Kate has and her prognosis, but an insider has made a bleak claim about what lies ahead for the princess. A source told Us Weekly that Kate is "reevaluating what she's going to be able to take on when she comes back" and that "she may never come back in the role that people saw her in before."

As Kate continues her treatment and recovery, she's been staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Thankfully, she is feeling well enough to care for her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis and a source told Us Weekly that she's been an "active parent." Even still, there are major concerns about the future queen of England. In an Instagram video announcing her diagnosis, Kate made it clear that she wanted to get back to her royal duties. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I'm able," she stated. However, the decision to return to work isn't completely in Kate's hands.