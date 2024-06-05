Insider Makes Bleak Claim About Kate Middleton's Royal Future After Cancer Treatment
Earlier this year, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was diagnosed with cancerand has been undergoing preventive chemotherapy treatment. The mom of three hasn't been seen much in public and has taken a step back from her royal duties as she deals with these health issues. The palace has been tight-lipped when it comes to the type of cancer Kate has and her prognosis, but an insider has made a bleak claim about what lies ahead for the princess. A source told Us Weekly that Kate is "reevaluating what she's going to be able to take on when she comes back" and that "she may never come back in the role that people saw her in before."
As Kate continues her treatment and recovery, she's been staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Thankfully, she is feeling well enough to care for her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis and a source told Us Weekly that she's been an "active parent." Even still, there are major concerns about the future queen of England. In an Instagram video announcing her diagnosis, Kate made it clear that she wanted to get back to her royal duties. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I'm able," she stated. However, the decision to return to work isn't completely in Kate's hands.
Kate Middleton's return to work is dependent on her doctors
Catherine, Princess of Wales, won't return to the spotlight until her doctors tell her that she's healthy enough to do so. "The Princess of Wales was the driving force behind the business task force. She has been kept up to date since the inception of the task force and she has read the report and been briefed on it," a senior royal aide told the Daily Mail in mid-May, referring to a new project that involved encouraging businesses to incorporate more "family-friendly working practices," per the outlet. "This is a clear commitment she has made that throughout her life of public service that this will be focus. That will continue when she returns to work. But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors," the aide continued.
Kate hasn't participated in any royal engagements so far in 2024 — and that doesn't seem like it's going to change anytime soon. A Kensington Palace spokesperson told NBC News that Kate will not take part in the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony for the first time since she married William, Prince of Wales, in 2011 (outside of 2020 and 2021, due to COVID-19 restrictions). In a spot of good news, however, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the outlet that "doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far" when it comes to Kate's treatment.