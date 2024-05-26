Kate Middleton Reportedly Wanted A Different Name For One Of Her Kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids are the highest-ranking children within the British Royal Family. After their father, Prince William, George, Charlotte, and Louis are next in the line of succession –at least for now. Of course, George's siblings will be knocked down the list once he has his own children. Given their potential claim to the throne, it was essential that the siblings had names that exuded royalty and status and also commanded respect. Thus, the George, Charlotte, and Louis monikers were born. However, the name-picking process wasn't exactly easy for the royals, who knew how high the stakes were when it came to naming their royal babies.

During a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital, Kate spoke about the baby-naming process with the hospital's director, Amy Stubbs. "She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names," revealed Stubbs to People in October 2022. "A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice." She continued, "She said they were their favorite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure!" Despite the special consideration, Kate actually wanted a different name for the future king – Alexander.