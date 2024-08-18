Céline Dion Has Worn Some Very Risqué Outfits Over The Years

Céline Dion's avant-garde outfit that she wore to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards didn't disappoint. She performed "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic" in honor of its 20th anniversary, but it was the dress that stole the show. With its front slashed to the waist, voluminous puffy sleeves, and metallic embellishment, the Stéphane Rolland Couture gown was truly memorable.

"I love that dress so much, the cloud. I think the crowd loved that dress as well," Dion told Vogue France. "I had a choir and a cloud dress that night, and it was amazing." She was clearly moved to be singing the song, putting her heart and soul into it, and appearing close to tears at the end.

It was ironic, given Dion wasn't a fan of the track. In May 2017, she told Billboard, "I wanted to choke my husband," after he suggested she make a demo of it. "When I recorded it, I didn't think about a movie; I didn't think about radio. I thought, 'Sing the song, then get the heck out of there,'" Dion admitted. However, she says she's grateful she was persuaded otherwise. "I'm so thankful that they did not listen to me. I said, 'No way, José. At the end of the day, I'm the one that sings it and sells it. I'm not doing that.' I'm so glad that my husband said, 'I really think that you should do that song.'"