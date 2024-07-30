This Is How Celine Dion Really Spends Her Millions

After Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, her most important investment became her health. "Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy," she told Vogue France. The condition forced the singer to take a four-year break from performing, but in 2024, she made her triumphant return to the stage at the Summer Olympics. TMZ reported that she was also busy prepping for a new residency in Vegas, which is where she earned a large chunk of her $550 million fortune, per Forbes. So, it's good to know she's well enough to enjoy some of the luxuries she's spent her millions on over the years.

Some of Dion's earliest purchases were generous in nature. "With my first successes, I bought a house for myself and my husband, and for my parents and some family members too," she said. Eventually, the "Because You Loved Me" singer became so wealthy that she compared her real estate purchases to playing Monopoly. She also told CNBC's "Squawkbox" that two things she loves about Sin City are the dining and shopping.

Las Vegas certainly has provided Dion with the funds to purchase almost anything her heart desires. According to a 2011 Newsweek report, her first residency at Caesars Palace yielded $400 million, which is enough moolah to build a modern-day replica of the Titanic. However, water vessels don't appear to be the modes of transportation she prefers to spend her scratch on.