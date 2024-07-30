This Is How Celine Dion Really Spends Her Millions
After Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, her most important investment became her health. "Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy," she told Vogue France. The condition forced the singer to take a four-year break from performing, but in 2024, she made her triumphant return to the stage at the Summer Olympics. TMZ reported that she was also busy prepping for a new residency in Vegas, which is where she earned a large chunk of her $550 million fortune, per Forbes. So, it's good to know she's well enough to enjoy some of the luxuries she's spent her millions on over the years.
Some of Dion's earliest purchases were generous in nature. "With my first successes, I bought a house for myself and my husband, and for my parents and some family members too," she said. Eventually, the "Because You Loved Me" singer became so wealthy that she compared her real estate purchases to playing Monopoly. She also told CNBC's "Squawkbox" that two things she loves about Sin City are the dining and shopping.
Las Vegas certainly has provided Dion with the funds to purchase almost anything her heart desires. According to a 2011 Newsweek report, her first residency at Caesars Palace yielded $400 million, which is enough moolah to build a modern-day replica of the Titanic. However, water vessels don't appear to be the modes of transportation she prefers to spend her scratch on.
Celine Dion's collection of wings and wheels
Celine Dion doesn't need to worry about icebergs when she traverses the globe. Instead of slow-going it on a luxury liner, the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker zips around the skies in a Bombardier Global Express XRS private jet. She purchased the aircraft for $42 million in 2021, according to TMZ. It accommodates 14, so there's plenty of room for Dion's three sons to relax and kick back during family vacays. It also helps that there are beds on board. To pass the time, Dion and her passengers can take advantage of the in-flight theater.
The singer's auto fleet once included a 1993 Rolls Royce Corniche IV convertible, but according to AP (via GoUpstate), she put it up for sale for around $200,000 in 2003. She also rolled up to her wedding in a Rolls Royce limo. Shelling out the big bucks for only one car was not enough of a diva move for a crooner of her caliber — she also dropped a cool $500,000 on a Maybach 62 that features a refrigerator, per Harper's Bazaar Australia. But Dion can spend that same sum on a single trip. According to Fox 8, her round-trip flight to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics likely had a similar price tag.
She built her own waterpark in her backyard
Celine Dion's property portfolio used to include a titanic oceanfront mansion on Florida's Jupiter Island. She and her late husband, René Angélil, began building their 10,000-square-foot dream home in 2005. The house itself had some amazing features, such as automated shoe displays and a closet with rotating racks like those found in a dry cleaner, per CNBC Ambition. But the real magic was outside. Dion and Angélil transformed their 5.7-acre estate into a mini-resort complete with a fire pit beside the pool. A swim-up bar surrounds part of the structure, and a gazebo provides shade from the hot Florida sun. Dion used a cabana as a massage studio.
For their kids' enjoyment, the couple turned a large chunk of their land into a water park with a lazy river, rope bridges, twisting slides, and water cannons. When Dion was asked about this addition to her home on "The Jonathan Ross Show," she said, "Some people do drugs and go out every weekend, I built a water park."
Dion put the property up for sale in 2013, with her real estate agent explaining to The Gazette that she just didn't have any free time to spend there due to her Vegas residency. Her original asking price was $72.5 million, but she had a tough time unloading it — a buyer didn't purchase the estate until 2017, and they got it at a steal for $28 million, per the Palm Beach Daily News.
Celine Dion's shoe collection will go on and on
Celine Dion is fond of footwear — the chanteuse could flood the grand staircase of a sinking ship with her shoe collection. During a 2019 "Carpool Karaoke" segment on "The Late Late Show," she revealed that she wasn't certain exactly how many pairs of shoes she owns. However, when host James Corden said, "I've heard 10,000," Dion replied, "Maybe. I didn't want to say it."
Dion told Corden that she had her collection of heels, flats, boots, and trainers organized by color at her former Florida estate, and she used a computerized system to pick out which pair she wanted to wear. So, she basically built a real-life version of Cher's closet from the movie "Clueless," but just for shoes. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Dion described what happened once she made her choice. "It's electronic and all rolls, and you can see all the shoes roll," she said.
Carrie Bradshaw would kill for Dion's horde of heels, and the singer seemed to channel the fictional shoe hound in 2019 when she rocked two different colors of the same heel at Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week in 2019. However, she only had to shell out $750 for a single pair of the mismatched Jimmy Choos since they were sold together. Some of her other footwear includes a pair of black $1,537 Prada Monolith boots and white $1,160 Maison Margiela sneakers, both of which feature chunky soles.
She doesn't cull her closet
According to Brides, Celine Dion shelled out around $25,000 for her Mirella and Steve Gentile wedding gown when she walked down the aisle in 1994. By 2017, Dion was spending more than that for an outing in Paris. According to the Daily Mail, she stepped out in an all-Balmain outfit worth $26,250. It consisted of a tiger T-shirt, brown suede boots that covered her legs to the tops of her thighs, and a python coat that trailed on the ground behind her. She likely had Zendaya's famed stylist Law Roach to thank for piecing together the edgy ensemble.
Style wasn't something Dion could experiment with before her career took off. "I had 13 brothers and sisters, and I got everyone's hand-me-downs," she told Vogue France. But once she gained fame, she filled up her closet with pieces from so many of the biggest designers and fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, and Oscar de la Renta.
If you've seen Dion wearing something in public, there's a good chance she owns it. "I have always bought everything myself. I didn't want to borrow," she said. She's also not willing to part with her designer duds once they are in her possession. She told The Globe and Mail she keeps most of her clothing but rarely puts it to use. "If I wore it once, I might not wear it again, or I'll let time pass before I wear it again," she said.
Celine Dion used to own a golf course
Celine Dion's Florida home had a golf simulator, but who needs to watch a ball land on a virtual putting green when you can own the real deal? According to the Top 100 Golf Courses website, Dion and René Angélil bought Club de Golf Le Mirage in Terrebonne, Québec, for around $15 million in the '90s. The sprawling property came in handy when the couple wanted to host huge holiday events for their families. "We have two 18-holes, so we are equipped with a room to fit everybody and we have a big kitchen in the back with a chef there during the year helps us," she told Dave Lackie. In 2020, Dion sold the golf course to a real estate group that included former hockey player Serge Savard.
During a Q&A, Dion said that she took up playing golf because her husband enjoyed the game, and she didn't lose her passion for it after his 2016 death. According to the Mirror, there's a golf course beside the $1.2 million home she and her kids now reside in. Per Heart, fans got a glimpse of the three-bedroom house in the Prime Video documentary "I Am: Celine Dion." There's a grand piano in the foyer and a pool, basketball court, and wrestling ring in the backyard. Her kids also have a state-of-the-art game room with multiple high-end computers, cockpit gaming chairs, and a collection of lightsabers hanging on the wall.