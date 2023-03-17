Law Roach Clarifies Creative Future With Zendaya Amid Retirement Announcement

Law Roach wants everyone to know the status of his styling partnership with Zendaya.

On March 15, the legendary celebrity stylist — whose roster of clients also included Celine Dion, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Anne Hathaway, and Megan Thee Stallion — announced that he was retiring from styling. In an Instagram post, he wrote that "my cup is empty," and if his job only entailed playing around with clothes, "I would do it for the rest of my life." But he pointed out that "politics, lies, and false narratives" are rampant in the industry. "You win ... I'm out," he wrote. He went on to thank everyone who has supported his career and was grateful for "every person that trusted me with their image."

Roach is considered a genius in the fashion world, thanks to his talent in making his clients shine at events and red carpets. A self-described "image architect," Roach is known for going deep into the fashion archives and styling his clients with vintage pieces that are difficult to find elsewhere. He also made Zendaya one of the best-dressed celebrities of her time, so fans were worried following his announcement, especially since the Met Gala is only months away. Now, he is clarifying his styling future with the actress.