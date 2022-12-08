Celine Dion Holds Back Tears As She Announces Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

For over 30 years, songstress Celine Dion has gifted us with the magic of her music. With her powerful vocals and regal stage presence, the Canadian singer has moved audiences with her live performances and recordings of hit songs such as "My Heart Will Go On" and "All by Myself," just to name a couple.

Despite her professional success, the Grammy Award-winner has dealt with major tragedy in her personal life. In 2016, her husband René Angélil died from throat cancer. Just days later, her brother Daniel Dion died from cancer, suffering from a diagnosis similar to Angélil's. That year, Dion appeared on ABC News to discuss her grief regarding her husband and brother's death. Referring to Angélil, she shared, "He did not die in my arms. But I think he died in my heart."

On top of that, Dion has had her share of recent health issues. In the past couple years, she has canceled and postponed concert dates due to some mysterious muscle spasms she was dealing with. In another interview with ABC News, Dion's sister, Claudette Dion, offered her perspective. She explained, "She shared with me that the stage had a steep incline when she was performing that would cause problems to her muscles, legs and feet." As we now know, there is more to the story. The truth on Dion's health problems has just been revealed, as the singer recently took to social media to share details about her condition...and it's heartbreaking.